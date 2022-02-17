ADEAM’s Fall Fairy Tale Collection Is A Must-See

Hanako Maeda has always done things a little differently. When she first launched her brand, ADEAM, during Fashion Week in 2013, it was riveting-classic styles in neon colors, short hems on dresses with an edge, and with it a brand that stood apart from the pack. Maeda has evolved her designs from edgy dresses in bold colors for 20 somethings to where those women are today: still bold in color and style, but more refined. She’s switched out party dresses for sleek suits, she’s reconstructing trench coats into something that’s inventive and exciting to wear, and we can’t wait to see what’s next.

“Thinking on beginnings of ADEAM, designer Hanako Maeda revisits childhood memories and her student days spent in New York, as well as the inaugural collection presented at New York Fashion Week. Hanako’s earliest memory of the city is of walking across Central Park, still in her school uniform, admiring the leaves that were turning color in the fall. The excitement that she felt at the time led to her dreaming of one day becoming a part of New York’s creative scene. Years later, Maeda debuted ADEAM at Fashion Week in Fall 2013, with a ready-to-wear collection that took inspiration from the iconic musical, “Into the Woods.” For Fall 2022, Hanako merges her childhood memories and ideas from Fall 2013 to create a special collection that combines dark academia and fairy tale aesthetics.”

Check out all the looks from the ADEAM Fall 2022 RTW Collection below!