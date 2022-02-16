NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Proenza Schouler Balances Abstract Suiting with Contemporary Comfort-Clothing

Proenza Schouler has always been a brand synonymous with ‘cool girl’ fashion. After 19 years in business, the most recent collection for Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear is a culmination of 35 looks that include shapes, silhouettes and a modern twist that Proneza Schouler has become known for. A balance between the obscure and the contemporary, a graduation of mixed hues and abstract suiting that the modern person can feel comfortable without sacrificing style. Check out all the looks from the recent collection below!

 

Photo courtesy of Proenza Schouler
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

LAFM_Logo

A local authority with global reach offering an honest voice that resonates with consumers as the source for the most current beauty, lifestyle, fashion and marketing trends. THELAFASHION.COM

MORE FROM LAFM

Newsletter
Social Media/PR
Marketing
Contact Us
About LAFM
Careers

SEE MORE STORIES

Fashion
Travel
Love
Press
Magazine
Reprints/Permissions | Masthead
Fashion & Beauty
United States
© 2021 LAFM. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated as of 1/1/21) Privacy and Cookie Statement (updated as of 1/1/21) and your California Privacy Rights. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of LAFM. Ad Choices.