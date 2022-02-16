Proenza Schouler Balances Abstract Suiting with Contemporary Comfort-Clothing

Proenza Schouler has always been a brand synonymous with ‘cool girl’ fashion. After 19 years in business, the most recent collection for Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear is a culmination of 35 looks that include shapes, silhouettes and a modern twist that Proneza Schouler has become known for. A balance between the obscure and the contemporary, a graduation of mixed hues and abstract suiting that the modern person can feel comfortable without sacrificing style. Check out all the looks from the recent collection below!