Proenza Schouler Balances Abstract Suiting with Contemporary Comfort-Clothing

Proenza Schouler has always been a brand synonymous with ‘cool girl’ fashion. After 19 years in business, the most recent collection for Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear is a culmination of 35 looks that include shapes, silhouettes and a modern twist that Proneza Schouler has become known for. A balance between the obscure and the contemporary, a graduation of mixed hues and abstract suiting that the modern person can feel comfortable without sacrificing style. Check out all the looks from the recent collection below!

River Callaway Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.