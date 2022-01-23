NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

The Misadventures of KidSuper: Is There Anything Colm Dillane Can’t Do?

If you’re new to the fashion scene, you might not know the brand KidSuper yet; if you’ve been around the block and keep a fashionable finger on the pulse, you’ll know that Colm Dillane, the creator behind KidSuper is on his way to becoming one of the most innovative and creative designers of his time. Following in the footsteps of the greats before him à la Marc Jacobs (who happens to be featured as a model in his recent collection), Alexander McQueen, Tom Ford and Virgil Abloh, Dillane has an authentic style to his pieces that are both an homage to tailored silhouttes and a 2000s era streetstyle that’s both excessive and exciting.

Fresh off his LVMH Prize win, and to celebrate his entry on the “big guys” Paris’ calendar, Colm Dillane was off polishing his bells and whistles to show his Fall/Winter 2022 Collection. But the recent uptick called for prudence and patience, so he is back doing what put him on the map: a rule-breaking collection film. I make clothes that I want to wear. I come up with ideas that I want to create. All of it is driven by the eccentric characters alive in this NYC world that I am inspired by every day. As for the clothes, they feature paintings/drawings of these NYC moments that continuously hearten me,” says Dillane.

Check out all the looks from the recent KidSuper Paris Menswear Collection below.

Photos courtesy of KidSuper
