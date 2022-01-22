NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Dior Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Menswear Show at Place de la Concorde

For 75 years the House of Dior has captivated fashion lovers around the world with it’s unique sense of style, classic French elegance and a knack for preserving the reputation of Christian Dior’s game-changing designs while also stepping into the modern era. Celebrating the brand’s 75th Anniversary on the Place de la Concorde with a life-size and life-like backdrop of the Pont Alexandre III, the male models strutted in this season’s must-have pieces. By layering different textures and pairing it with a classic cut button-down shirt for example, designer Kim Jones has evolved Dior to connect with a younger, fresher generation while also staying true to what menswear has always been.

“I wanted to look at the archive, at the purity of the beginnings of the House, at its original impulse. We looked at the initial collections and focused on the architecture, taking these elements and transforming them almost instinctively in a masculine way for today, always keeping the joie de vivre at the heart of Christian Dior’s clothing” said Kim Jones. “The looks reflect the movement of time and the continuum of designers who bridge the past, present and future of the House; changing from feminine to masculine, femme fleur to homme fleur, a living history always in flux and a tribute to heritage. The scent of Lily of the Valley fills the air, a symbolic and timeless bridge between nature and culture, love and luck so beloved of Dior.”

Photos courtesy of Dior
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

