Giambattista Valli’s Pre Fall & Haute Couture Collections Stun on the Runway

Giambattista Valli unveiled his Haute Couture and Pre-Fall 2022 Collection yesterday to audiences around the world in the form of a fashion film instead of a runway show, and it’s so good you have to see it to believe it! The designer who’s most known for his over-the-top tulle ensembles gracing It Girls like Kendall Jenner and even Lily Collins on the series finale of Emily in Paris, Giambattista Valli is so much more than a designer, his clothes are a full-on showstopping statement, and this merged collection is no different. While the Pre-Fall Collection features feminine styles with an edge, the Haute Couture collection follows in Valli’s signature styles from previous seasons. A rep for the brand remarked: “A promenade through Giambattista Valli’s Savoir-Faire, taking its viewer by the hand to explore the Maison’s plentiful windows of expertise, ranging from dynamic propositions to the most iconic and elaborate silhouettes. The mastery of the cut shapes fabrics into sumptuous Haute Couture creations, made in silk mousseline, taffeta, faille, feather embroideries and multi-layered plissé tulle or into lively looks that include PVC-trimmed bouclé jackets, printed canvas and denim pants, sharp silk crepe “A” line dresses and lurex jacquards ensembles…Each silhouette and accessory, from the crystal-embroidered crocodile-embossed calf leather “Floflo” bag to the artfully tied “Maxibow” nappa footwear, is created oozing of the unequivocal DNA of the house, thoughtfully tied in to convey the flavour of the “Valli Experience”.

Check out all the looks from the Pre-fall and Haute Couture Collection below!

