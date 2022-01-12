Our Favorite Looks So Far from ‘And Just Like That’

And Just Like That…iconic fashion has hit the small screen once again in a big way! Carrie Bradshaw, Samantha Hobbs and Charlotte York Goldenblatt are back with the Sex and the City reboot which aired on HBO Max in December-bringing us all the fashion moments we’ve been waiting for ever since the Sex and the City 2 Movie premiered. While we’re all missing the fun and fabulous Kim Cattrall who played Samantha Jones, And Just Like That is brought into the post-pandemic universe with new characters, new storylines and a new take on a progressive world as the main characters are quickly finding their footing. Carrie is manuevering her career-transitioning from writing weekly columns to hosting a weekly podcast, Charlotte is struggling to understand her daughters better, and Miranda is back to school for a second degree, and perhaps a second chance at her love life. But who are we kidding-we love the characters and the witty Carrie Bradshaw, but the biggest star of And Just Like That is the FASHION. I’ve rounded up the best looks (and where to find them!) from the recent reboot, take a look!

A classic Carrie outfit, we’re loving this fuchsia Carolina Hererra and ‘Roger’ belt Carrie wears while attempting to meet up with Natasha. Imagine slaying in this when meeting up with your husband’s ex-wife?!?! #InspoForDays

Miranda may be back to school, but this outfit is anything but a frumpy school look, the ‘Dash halter jumpsuit’ by Likely is oh so chic for a night out with your girlfriends-we’re absolutely in love!

As soon as Nicole Ari Parker playing LTW came on the scene, we we’re blown away-the oversized accessories, the flowy fashion, the backstory that she’s a documentary filmmaker-can you say GirlBoss?! We’re dying over this printed jumpsuit from Pleats Please Issey Miyake and ‘Pernise’ Two-tone coat by The Row!

All grown up and making a statement as she does, Lily Goldenblatt stunned in this fun Oscar de la Renta dress for her piano recital! We stan!

New character Seema who’s Carrie’s real estate agent turned heads in this literal FIERCE two piece velvet suit by Etro! We love a powerful pantsuit on a woman!

When Carrie gets invited to Seema’s Diwali party she opts for an over the top-and may we say stunning two piece set by Falguni Shane Peacock with some fab Aquazurra platform shoes to match! Now that’s how you attend a party in style!

Although we’re still mourning the untimely and sudden death of Willie Garson, the actor playing Stanford Blatch, we can still appreciate this posthumous outfit. Throughout the SATC series Stanford always pushed the fashion envelope, and this look is no exception!

The first time we meet up with Carrie in Episode 1 of And Just Like That, she’s donning this amazing flowy jumpsuit by Claude Montana, a cropped jacket by Dries van Noten and a funky hat; it was quite the introduction back to our favorite on-screen character, and we love!

While Miranda is dealing with a career crisis turnaround and understanding her love life a little better, she has a picnic lunch with the girls and wears this super chic Altuzarra top and skirt by Akris. She may be in the thick of a mid-life crisis, but her fashion is very much calm and collected, with an edge

One of my favorite looks from the series so far, as Carrie is apartment hunting she wears this to-die-for Vintage Ombre Silk Dress by Judy Hornby with a straw-weaved sunhat. Only Carrie can make searching for an apartment in NYC so fun!

LTW’s fashion sense is so fierce, nearly every outfit she dons on-screen is over the top but appropriate, fashionable but so soooo stylish, and this Rosie Assoulin dress and Lucite necklace by Patricia von Musulin is no exception!

We can’t wait to see what other fashions make it onto the next epsiodes of And Just Like That, but in the meantime we’d love to hear from you! What are your favorite outfits so far?! Which ones hit and which ones miss! Tell us in the comments!