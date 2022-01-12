NMB New York is the Luxury Streetwear Brand You Need in Your Closet!

“Reduced waste never looked so good” is the mantra for the upcycled brand NMB New York you’re going to die over. Created by Georgia native and now NYC girl Natalie Brown in October 2020, NMB New York is original, wearable art that’s got that luxury look and feel while being sustainable as well. “Natalie wanted to create the clothing that she wanted to wear, but could not find. NMB New York designs are based on upcycling, meaning that we take thrifted/vintage/other clothing, deconstruct them, then use them as fabric to create new, upgraded NMB original clothing. No NMB piece of clothing looks the same, each is an original, giving every customer their own unique expression. NMB aims to rebrand the idea of upcycling, giving it a fresh edge and luxury feel, whilst making strides toward a fashionably cleaner world and a healthier environment” a rep for the brand said.

With pieces for both men and women, NMB New York is reclaiming luxury streetwear in a big way. The pieces are cool, contemporary and unique, they’re casual enough to wear with anything but luxury enough and the kind of pieces you won’t want to take off. With outerwear, tops, bottoms and accessories, NMB New York has something for everyone and is definitely a brand to watch-and wear! I’ve picked out my favorite must-have looks so you can easily get your new wardrobe together-check it out below!

To check out the rest of NMB New York, head here-you know you want to!