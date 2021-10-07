Get Cheeky with Treslúce Beauty!

Founded by Becky G, Treslúce Beauty creates, celebrates, and supports Latinx heritage and culture. The high-performance, vegan-friendly, conscious formulations deliver high-impact artistry, with cruelty-free products and packaging infused with Latinx sourced ingredients and art. The latest launch, live today, is no exception- meet the Ready To Bounce Cream Blush, the Lucete Glow & Lucete Shimmer Highlighter Palette, and new brush tools to accompany each! See below for all the details along with a quote from Becky G. “We have so many amazing things in the works at Treslúce Beauty that I cannot wait for everyone to see. But October is going to be a big month for us, as we’re breaking into a whole new category and I’m so excited! We have our Lucete Glow and Lucete Shimmer highlighter palettes launching, which come in two color assortments. The shades were infused with Mexican blue agave and vitamin E. We’re also launching our new Ready to Bounce cream blush. It’s multifunctional, so you can use it on your cheeks and lips. You know we on-the-go folks love a product you can use in more than one way! The blush is so creamy, buildable, and super lightweight. You can apply it with your fingers, or you know, use our new Duo Fiber Angled Blush Brush.”

Ready To Bounce Cream Blush (Retail $16.00) + B202 Duo Fiber Blush Brush (Retail $15.00)

Whether you’re heading out for a Girl’s night or preparing to kick it with bae for date night, get ready to “bounce” with Tresluce’s unique jelly textured formula cream blush that can be used on your cheeks and lips. The waterproof multifunctional formula is bouncy, creamy, and gives off a velvety powdery finish that melts right into the skin. Ready to Bounce’s six dynamic shades complement all skin tones and the product can be easily applied with your fingers or the new Duo Fiber Blush Brush.

Available in 6 shades:

Girls’ Night

Vacation

Weekend Vibez

Date Night

On the Move

Out the Door

Lucete Highlighter Palettes (Retail $26.00) + B200 & B201 Highlighter Brushes (Retail $15.00)

Radiate your light out to the world and lucete (shine) beautifully with this highlighter palette that will help you achieve a lit-from-within glow. Vitamin E and Mexican blue agave, sustainably sourced from Mexico, deliver a unique softness as you layer on each shimmering shade with ultra-reflective technology to create the most illuminated look.

Available in two colors assortments:

Lucete Glow – Luz, Valor, Cosmic, Upgrade

Lucete Shimmer – Daydream, Serenity, Magic Hour, Abundance

