Check Out All the Looks from Simone Rocha’s Cathedral Catwalk

Simone Rocha is one of those designers that redefines clothing in a new and exciting way each season. The Irish designer released her Fall 2021 Ready to Wear collection in the best way possible: with a cathedral catwalk. Showing a runway-ready collection to an empty audience at St. John’s Parrish in Hyde Park, London Rocha used a mix of tulle, leather, floral and textured silhouettes that have come to define Rocha’s design style, in a show-stopping collection. While many designers have chosen to reevaluate what fashion will mean (and look like) in a post-Covid world by transforming their style towards collections with a work-from-home aesthetic added in, Simone Rocha has chosen to stick to her guns, and continue designing pieces she’s known for: feminine with an edge. Check out all the pieces from her latest collection below!

Photo: courtesy of Simone Rocha
Photo: courtesy of Simone Rocha
Photo: courtesy of Simone Rocha
Photo: courtesy of Simone Rocha
Photo: courtesy of Simone Rocha
Photo: courtesy of Simone Rocha
Photo: courtesy of Simone Rocha
Photo: courtesy of Simone Rocha
Photo: courtesy of Simone Rocha
Photo: courtesy of Simone Rocha
Photo: courtesy of Simone Rocha
Photo: courtesy of Simone Rocha
Photo: courtesy of Simone Rocha
Photo: courtesy of Simone Rocha
Photo: courtesy of Simone Rocha
Photo: courtesy of Simone Rocha
Photo: courtesy of Simone Rocha
Photo: courtesy of Simone Rocha
Photo: courtesy of Simone Rocha
Photo: courtesy of Simone Rocha
Photo: courtesy of Simone Rocha
Photo: courtesy of Simone Rocha
Photo: courtesy of Simone Rocha
Photo: courtesy of Simone Rocha
Photo: courtesy of Simone Rocha
Photo: courtesy of Simone Rocha
Photo: courtesy of Simone Rocha
Photo: courtesy of Simone Rocha
Photo: courtesy of Simone Rocha
Photo: courtesy of Simone Rocha
Photo: courtesy of Simone Rocha
River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

