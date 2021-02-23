NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Meet b new york: The Conscious Clothing You Need To Know About

Conscious isn’t a word you hear very often in the fashion industry, but for one brand it’s a no-brainer. Meet b new york, the women’s brand that makes conscious, ethical, sustainable and recycled fabrics & materials part of their ethos. b new york is committed to clothing that can be worn much longer than a season and is timeless in its’ style.  “Rooted in sustainable and eco-friendly practices, we pride ourselves on an ethical and responsible approach towards manufacturing. We strive every day to find new ways in which we can reduce our impact upon the planet. We are committed to building a brand that brings good to the world and encourages conscious living. Most of all, we promise transparency” a rep for the brand says. With WFH comfy/cozy pieces like b new york’s must-have sweatpants, to outfits you can wear if you’re grabbing a socially distanced dinner like an incredible orange coat, b new york has pieces you can seamlessly add to your wardrobe that look as good as they feel! #LAFMApproved #bnewyorkbabe

We believe that less is more... We believe luxury is not a brand name. It is about sourcing the most responsible materials from around the world. It is about focusing on the details, the cut, the finish and the touch. We do everything we can to minimize our impact upon the world around us, paving the way for a cleaner, healthier planet.” Now you can shop sustainable and without buyer’s remorse because when you shop with b new york, you’re not only shopping for style, you’re shopping with a brand that’s leading an industry! 

I’ve rounded up my favorite looks that’ll take you from your #wfhoffice to the Zoom Happy Hour with friends to a chic stroll with your pooch! Check it out below!

The Recycled Oversized Jacket for $260, get it here
The Sleeveless Turtleneck Dress for $165, get yours here
The Cross Front Drape Top for $120, here
The Ultimate Sweater Joggers for $130, get them now-here
The Mock Neck Tunic for $84, get yours here
The Recycled One Button Overcoat for $225, get yours here

To see the entire collection, check out their website, www.bnewyorkbrand.com and shop clothes that look good, feel good and do good! You know you want to!

River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

LAFM_Logo

A local authority with global reach offering an honest voice that resonates with consumers as the source for the most current beauty, lifestyle, fashion and marketing trends. THELAFASHION.COM

MORE FROM LAFM

Newsletter
Social Media/PR
Marketing
Contact Us
About LAFM
Careers

SEE MORE STORIES

Fashion
Travel
Love
Press
Magazine
Reprints/Permissions | Masthead
Fashion & Beauty
United States
© 2021 LAFM. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated as of 1/1/21) Privacy and Cookie Statement (updated as of 1/1/21) and your California Privacy Rights. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of LAFM. Ad Choices.