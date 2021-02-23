Meet b new york: The Conscious Clothing You Need To Know About

Conscious isn’t a word you hear very often in the fashion industry, but for one brand it’s a no-brainer. Meet b new york, the women’s brand that makes conscious, ethical, sustainable and recycled fabrics & materials part of their ethos. b new york is committed to clothing that can be worn much longer than a season and is timeless in its’ style. “Rooted in sustainable and eco-friendly practices, we pride ourselves on an ethical and responsible approach towards manufacturing. We strive every day to find new ways in which we can reduce our impact upon the planet. We are committed to building a brand that brings good to the world and encourages conscious living. Most of all, we promise transparency” a rep for the brand says. With WFH comfy/cozy pieces like b new york’s must-have sweatpants, to outfits you can wear if you’re grabbing a socially distanced dinner like an incredible orange coat, b new york has pieces you can seamlessly add to your wardrobe that look as good as they feel! #LAFMApproved #bnewyorkbabe

“We believe that less is more... We believe luxury is not a brand name. It is about sourcing the most responsible materials from around the world. It is about focusing on the details, the cut, the finish and the touch. We do everything we can to minimize our impact upon the world around us, paving the way for a cleaner, healthier planet.” Now you can shop sustainable and without buyer’s remorse because when you shop with b new york, you’re not only shopping for style, you’re shopping with a brand that’s leading an industry!

I’ve rounded up my favorite looks that’ll take you from your #wfhoffice to the Zoom Happy Hour with friends to a chic stroll with your pooch! Check it out below!

To see the entire collection, check out their website, www.bnewyorkbrand.com and shop clothes that look good, feel good and do good! You know you want to!