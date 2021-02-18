Meet Wavy: The Sleep Pillow With Essential Oils for Optimal Sleep Wellness

WAVY is the brand new sleep pillow that’s going to drastically change the way you sleep. Co-created by fashion editor turned sleep-guru Justin Min, WAVY blends essential oils with Italian craftsmanship and by using the power of water and foam memory technology has developed the sleekest and most comfy sleep you’ll ever get. Wave goodbye to sleepless nights, WAVY is here to bring you a pillow that you’ll never want to sleep without!

Here are some reasons why the WAVY way makes a difference:

Foam, Reimagined & Clean – WAVY believes that foam is the most supportive pillow material as it is as it is responsive, adaptive and has a much longer lifespan than its alternatives. WAVY completely removes harsh chemicals from the foam equation, utilizing water in the foam creation process to produce a clean foam that is safe as well as supportive.

A Pillow You Can Wash – Typical foam is not water-friendly, which makes cleaning conventional foam pillows impossible. Though many standard foams are known to be hypoallergenic, the inability to fully wash them results in never having a truly clean pillow. This ultimately opens the door for unwanted bacterial build up and growth which can trigger skin irritation, allergies and more.

-WAVY foams are aerated to allow air and water to pass through freely. The porous foam structure allows the pillows to be safely machine-washed and dried.

-This porous design is so breathable, you can literally blow air right through WAVY pillows! This promotes constant airflow around the head to keep the sleeper cool and create a continuously dry environment that discourages any unwanted microbial growth (dust mites, mold, etc.)

-Combined, the clean composition and structure of WAVY pillows allows sleepers with acne, sensitive skin, and those with cleanliness in mind to rest easier.

The WAVY Washes – WAVY believes that the ritual of washing pillows enhances the sleep process. Alongside the WAVY pillow, the brand is launching two plant-based, essential oil-blended washes, EDEN (Spanish Sage, Lemongrass, Calendula, Spearmint, Lavandula & Rosemary) and REVIVAL (Lemongrass, Patchouli, Bergamot, Rosemary & Lime). The washes are free of preservatives, parabens, fragrance oils, synthetics and dyes and are gentle and safe enough to be used on the skin and hair for a full circle wellness experience!

For $70 you can get the WAVY pillow and get better sleep, and grab some amazing WAVY washes for only $16! Get your snooze on at www.sleepwavy.com.