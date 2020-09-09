Lifetherapy ‘Choose Your Mood’ Products Will Redefine Your TLC Time

Lifetherapy is the aromatherapy company with bubbling bath & body washes, moisturizing body lotions, hydrating & non-greasy handcrémes you need to know about. Created by Lynette Lovelace as an alternative to products with harsh chemicals that can harm your skin, Lifetherapy’s was also thoughtfully developed to use the power of scent and the elements of color and texture to evoke positive experiences and emotions for the mind, the body and the spirit. And can’t we all use that right now??

Cruelty-free, vegan friendly, gluten-free and formulated without sulfates, mineral oil, petroleum, formaldehyde, propylene glycol, or parabens, Lifetherapy is what it says it is: Life Therapy. The company and their products go beyond basic bubble bath and body washes, they’re subtle reminders to take a break and take care of yourself, in their premium products with good-for-you ingredients which ultimately brings positivity to those around you.

Lifetherapy’s ‘Choose Your Mood’ offers clients various scents to induce or reward feelings of love, inspiration, groundedness, energy and transformation through an assortment of bubble bath and body wash, deluxe lotion, captivating soy candles and roll-on perfumes that make you feel as good on the inside, as your skin will feel on the outside.

Whether you’re looking to Energize or be Inspired, Transform or reset and get more Grounded, Lifetherapy’s ‘Choose Your Mood’ collections will make you rethink how to take care of yourself and your skin. “In many ways, Lifetherapy is a self compassion brand. Caring for yourself as you would a good friend can transform your life” says founder Lynette Lovelace, “It’s our mindset that truly matters in our approach to things. These moments are our own choices that we are 100% responsible for. Hence the tag line of my company became #chooseyourmood. Using fragrance to further the messaging of self care was simply the science of fragrance and its effects on us as it proves that when we smell something we FEEL SOMETHING. Fragrance moves us.”

Having personally tried and tested Lifetherapy’s amazing benefits and choosing my mood by picking the ‘Transform’ products I was blown away by how amazing I felt after a nice warm bath. It’s like chicken soup when you’re sick, everything about it just works and somehow taking a little act of kindness towards yourself can help you to recharge and take on any of life’s difficulties. We’re all living in such a challenging time, but we’re living in it together, one day at a time, so why not make your day end (or begin!) with a refreshing reflection on your TLC routine? You’ll feel so good you’ll want to do some good too!

To Choose Your Mood, and experience all of Lifetherapy’s incredible benefits, check out their site here!