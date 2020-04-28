The Beginning To Your Skincare Journey

Skincare, it’s perhaps the single trend that will never die.

I’m stuck in quarantine as with perhaps the whole nation (High Respect and thank you to all the essentials and front line workers!) and the question that I have constantly been receiving is, “What skincare products do you use?” I try to help out and break it down, but I quickly found out that there are those who just started introducing themselves to a skincare routine during quarantine. With that in mind, I decided to put together a whole list for a short, simple, practice skincare routine. This one is mainly for those who are just getting into skincare, specifically a night time routine.

You’ll see that all the products are below $30, therefore affordable, but not to worry as they definitely do the job!

By now, unless you’ve lived under a rock, I’m sure you have heard of the 10 step Korean skincare routine, which does not necessarily only consist of korean skincare products, but just 10 steps. If you look it up, it can get confusing, but I assure you, it’s not so complicated. Also, you don’t always need to do the 10 steps every day.

A skincare routine should always go from light to thick products by the end of your routine. Therefore, Cleanser, Toner, Treatment, and moisturizer; all in that order. But, before you come at me saying it’s so many steps, let me explain! These steps are definitely worth it and once in the routine you don’t see them as steps at all – so just bare with me!

#DOUBLECLEANSING

Before anything, please wash your hands before touching your face! If you are wearing makeup at home, definitely do remember to double cleanse. Double-cleansing is basically cleansing your face two times. The first time, you should use an oil-based cleanser to melt away your makeup and sunscreen. One of the products that I love is definitely the Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm Purifying to melt away the excess. Oil-based cleansers can be very gentle for the skin. If you are wearing sunscreen, whether to go out to pick up groceries, or just walking your dog, an oil-based cleanser can definitely break down that barrier.

After the first cleansing, I move on to use a water-based cleanser to get rid of debris such as sweat and dirt. I found Matcha Hemp Hydrating Cleanser which is a pH balanced skin barrier friendly hydrating cleanser. The tip here is to wash off the cleanser as quickly as possible so your skin does not get compromised. The longer it stays on the skin, it will definitely do more damage and irritate your skin, as it is your bare skin after all. When your face is wet for too long, your skin barrier starts to break down.

TONER

After cleansing your skin, the next step is the toner. Toners are used to remove any excess residue that your cleanser left behind while repairing the skin to absorb the treatment and moisturizer that follows. There are two ways to apply toner – using a gentle cotton pad and stick it on your face or pay gently into your skin using your hands. I am a huge fan of the green tea line from Innisfree, toner. It is lightweight and helps balance skin’s hydration and oil levels, which is perfect for all skin types.

TREATMENT

Here, you have the treatment. Technically a serum is a treatment, and treatment for the sake of this article to attack any concerns you might need. For me, I am slowly seeing lines on my face, so I am definitely attacking anti-aging. The top ingredient that has been going around that attacks anti-aging is retinol. Essentially, retinol is used to start preventive measures for anti-aging. My favorite is currently the IOPE Retinol Expert 0.1%, however right now it is not launched yet in the US. So, my next favorite has to go with is definitely Versed PRESS RESTART GENTLE RETINOL SERUM. However, if anti-aging is not up your alley, that’s totally okay, the green tea line from Innisfree has a serum, leaving your skin soft and smooth and giving that natural glow. It’s all about the GLOW UP.

Moisturizer

It is finally the end, you will need a moisturizer. Here’s the thick part that you end with. Moisturizers come in different forms and seals in all the moisture to keep your skin plump and smooth. A night mask can definitely be a nighttime moisturizer, just remember to wash your face in the morning. The I’m from Mugwort mask,not a sheet mask but a super buttery and not too oily, but the right amount of thickness you need for the nighttime.

And, that’s it! That’s the Korean 10 step routing, simplified to an easy to follow 5 step skincare routine to help kickstart your skincare journey!