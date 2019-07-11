4 Ways To Treat Yourself This Summer- And Not Feel Guilty About It

You’ve worked hard all year and it’s about time you treated yourself. We all lead such hectic, busy lives that we barely get a moment to catch our breath, reset our mental state and just get some much needed rest. Whether we’re working through our 9-5, working extra hours or trying to please our peers, or we’re chasing after the kids and trying to remember everything from clean gym kits to cupcakes for Friday’s bake sale; one thing is certain: it’s time to spoil yourself!

It’s easy to make ourselves feel guilty about catching a little rest and relaxation after all, that to-do list won’t complete itself. But taking some time out and treating yourself isn’t just good for your physical health, but for your mental health too.

Read on for 4 ways you can treat yourself this summer. And not feel guilty about it!

Update Your Eyewear

Who says spoiling yourself can’t be practical at the same time? If you’re in the market for a new pair of frames, or you’ve had the same ones for years then how about switching things up? There’s an incredible range of eye wear out there with styles and frames to suit everyone, just check out this website for some of the latest frames and some style inspiration. Good eyewear will give you confidence, will compliment any outfit and play an important part in keeping your eyes in good health.

Head to the spa

There’s very little that a weekend away at a spa retreat won’t fix. Although spa retreats are a little expensive, don’t worry if it’s out of your budget right now. You can still have a relaxing spa treatment for a fraction of the price. Head to your local beauty parlour and see what treatments they have available. You’ll be amazed at how good you feel after a 30 minute shoulder and neck massage. Alternatively, why not recreate a spa experience at home with a DIY face mask followed by a mani and pedi.

Exercise

I think most of us are guilty for having a gym membership that we don’t get the most out of. However, exercise is a core component in keeping yourself fit and healthy, not just in a physical sense, but also mentally too. Exercise helps to reduce stress, lower your blood pressure and refresh your mind. You don’t even have to hit the gym hard to feel the benefits, you can go for a brisk walk around the block, or for a jog around the park or try some workout routines at home courtesy of YouTube.

Take a long bath

A long hot soak or a cleansing shower will certainly make you feel relaxed and rested. Spoil yourself with some indulgent bath foam, bath milk or relieve those aching muscles with some Epsom Salts in your tub. Light candles put on your favourite playlist or podcast and enjoy your You Time. Don’t forget a glass of something fizzy! Afterwards, spoil your skin with a generous layer of lotion and moisturizer. Bliss.