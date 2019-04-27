Le Box Blanc, the perfect choice for Mother’s Day and Beyond!

With Mother’s Day just around the corner LAFM has found your one-stop-luxury-shop to do some fun shopping for Mom, or give her a gift card to style herself! Le Box Blanc, the DTLA boutique has everything from Ulla Johnson and Veronica Beard, to Micheal Stars and Loeffel Randall, and is the perfect place to shop for Mother’s Day or if you’re a mother, to #TreatYoSelf!

Created my Mom-Preneur & Fashionista Emily Park, Le Box Blanc has something for everyone that walks through the door. Whether you’re looking for a gown for your next event or simple classics to walk the dog and grab a coffee, LBB is the ultimate shopping destination for department store and sought-after labels.

With a thriving e-commerce site of the same name, LBB truly knows it’s customer explains founder Emily Park, “we started the brand to be a neighborhood store that people could purchase luxury items. We love Intermix, but we didn’t want to be another luxury retailer, we wanted to be more of a store and an experience. When people come into the store, we want them to feel that they’re being taken care of, they’re not alone in picking out something fashionable for an event, they’re getting help and advice (if they need it) to revamp their closet!”

Beginning a career in corporate accounting, Emily left her job to join her husband in his business endeavor of owning and operating casinos. “I started as a dealer at a $2 Black Jack Table in Compton learning the trade, and I slowly migrated and expanded my general knowledge of games. After that I started learning the corporate side of high-level businesses under the guidance of the man who would become our CEO of Le Box Blanc. I learned a lot and at the end of all of that, I felt like I had learned the ropes.” Knowing their customers and ‘learning the ropes’ in being able to help customers of all walks of life find beautiful items at ease is something that’s been essential to the success of Le Box Blanc, and something that Emily saw a lack of in the fashion industry.

“I love fashion and I love the way fashion feels. I felt that particularly in this neighborhood (of DTLA) and by browsing online, retail has become so impersonal. In creating Le Box Blanc, I was asking myself what should shopping be, and what should retail be? and I felt like I developed the business to what I wanted it to be.”

“People don’t want to choose between online and in-store, and why should they choose?” continues Emily, “at Le Box Blanc we’ll ship items to you, you don’t have to pay for it, just buy it if you like it!” With items ranging from clothing to small home trinkets, hats and accessories, Le Box Blanc has a great price range, casual as well as high-end pieces, and they all make great closet builders! “We really do buy with our customers in mind, and we don’t buy anything unless our customer can connect to it,” says Emily. So whether you’re in need of a gift for mom this Mother’s Day, or you’re a mom yourself looking to try out a shopping experience that’s refreshingly different from all the other retailers out there, Le Box Blanc has you covered! #LAFMApproved