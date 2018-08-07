Le Box Blanc x AG Jeans Refresh Event

Le Box Blanc, the high-end contemporary e-commerce and in-store shop featuring designs from fashion brands like Cinq A Sept, Tanya Taylor, Vince, and A.L.C. opened its doors to showcase one of their favorite denim brands, AG Jeans! Hosting a cocktail reception with fresh drinks and delicious eats, Le Box Blanc and AG Jeans teamed up to throw quite a soiree, with fit advice from a resident AG expert and a customizable embroidery station, the event was the perfect one-stop-shop for a fun night of denim & drinks!

And for those of you D.S.D. (Desperately Seeking Denim) like me #allthetime AG Jeans and Le Box Blanc have paired up to create a ‘Fit Guide’ for LBB customers, helping you determine what’s the best denim for your dollar based on your specific size and preferred cut! For the California Girl, jeans are an outfit staple, so be sure to check out Le Box Blanc and AG Jeans when you need a new look to revamp your style! Check out some of their newest styles below:

I know all of us here at LAFM are going to be heading to one place, and one place alone for all of our fall denim styles and you should too! #LAFMApproved