Le Box Blanc x AG Jeans Refresh Event

Le Box Blanc, the high-end contemporary e-commerce and in-store shop featuring designs from fashion brands like Cinq A Sept, Tanya Taylor, Vince, and A.L.C. opened its doors to showcase one of their favorite denim brands, AG Jeans! Hosting a cocktail reception with fresh drinks and delicious eats, Le Box Blanc and AG Jeans teamed up to throw quite a soiree, with fit advice from a resident AG expert and a customizable embroidery station, the event was the perfect one-stop-shop for a fun night of denim & drinks!

And for those of you D.S.D. (Desperately Seeking Denim) like me #allthetime AG Jeans and Le Box Blanc have paired up to create a ‘Fit Guide’ for LBB customers, helping you determine what’s the best denim for your dollar based on your specific size and preferred cut! For the California Girl, jeans are an outfit staple, so be sure to check out Le Box Blanc and AG Jeans when you need a new look to revamp your style! Check out some of their newest styles below:

The Rhett Jean. Fit Guide: A fresh and current shape, this style has a high waist, wide leg, and cropped cut with a raw hem. Good for tall/leggy, pear and hourglass figures, as this silhouette balances out the lower body with a wide straight leg!

 

The Farrah Ankle Skinny. Fit Guide: A high-rise, classic ankle skinny with a destroyed hem. Good for most body types, as the high-rise hugs the waist and the skinny ankle helps shape the legs!

 

The Ex-Boyfriend Slim. Fit Guide: A feminine take on the relaxed classic boyfriend jean, with a medium-rise slouchy-slim fit and slightly tapered leg. Good for all body types! But especially flattering on straight figures, as it hints at curves.

 

I know all of us here at LAFM are going to be heading to one place, and one place alone for all of our fall denim styles and you should too! #LAFMApproved

