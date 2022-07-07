How You Can Keep Your Skin Looking Youthful This Summer

We all like looking youthful as it makes us feel confident. It is especially important in summer as we’ll be out and about.

So, how can you keep your skin looking youthful this summer? Let’s find out.

Use Clay Facial Masque

Clay masque is made from different types of clay, including Cambrian blue clay. With this facial mask, you will be able to clear out pores and get a good glow. The ingredients in clay facial masque help to make the skin firm, toned, and soft.

They also help with the regeneration of the skin. To use a clay facial masque, you should cleanse your face first and make the mask by mixing it with water. It should be thick enough to spread and dry on your face. You can then apply it for 10 to 30 minutes.

Wear Sunscreen

It is important to wear sunscreen in the summer. It can help to slow down the ageing process by protecting your skin from the harmful rays of the sun. You should choose broad-spectrum sunscreen as it will protect you from both UVA and UVB rays. This will prevent sunburns and skin cancer.

Many people apply sunscreen to the face alone, but it is important to apply it on any parts of the skin that are exposed to direct sunlight.

Avoid Repetitive Facial Expressions

Repetitive facial expressions such as squinting and smiling can lead to the development of wrinkles and fine lines. This is especially an issue among older people since the skin loses flexibility as it ages. You can take note of the facial expressions you normally make and try to consciously avoid them.

Stop Smoking

Tobacco smoke contains thousands of chemicals, and many of these promote the destruction of collagen and elastin. These are the elements that keep your skin strong and elastic.

To make sure your skin stays youthful and healthy, you need to avoid smoking and even being around secondhand smoke. Quitting smoking will also lower your risk of developing various types of cancers and can generally increase your life expectancy.

Lower Your Alcohol Consumption

Alcohol can be healthy in small amounts and can even make get-togethers fun. However, it can have damaging effects on your skin health. In the short term, overdrinking can dehydrate you and decrease the elasticity of your skin.

While there are general guidelines on how much alcohol you can take safely, you should monitor your body to determine your personal limits. The amount of alcohol you can drink without suffering adverse health effects will vary depending on your genetics, body size, sex, and health status.

If you have been a heavy drinker, you should consider working with a professional since quitting cold turkey can be dangerous.

Conclusion

If you want to keep your skin looking youthful, you should use clay facial masques, wear broad-spectrum sunscreen, and avoid repetitive facial expressions. It is also essential to reduce your alcohol consumption and avoid smoking.

As we’ve mentioned, addicts should consider working with professionals as they try to lower their use of substances.