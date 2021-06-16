How to make your skin glow, even if you’re wearing sunscreen

DEZI SKIN by Desi Perkins

With Summer almost here, it’s especially important to make sure you’re using your sunscreen. Sunscreen can sometimes make our skin look dull and dreary, so it’s best to prime it with some vitamin C serum before you put it on.

Luckily, Desi Perkins recently launched her skincare line DEZI SKIN, which includes the Claro Que C ($65). This is essentially the holy grail of skin products as it moisturizes, reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, minimizes the appearance of dark spots and uneven skin tone, as well as brightens and evens skin tone. It is made up of only the best ingredients, and is free of fragrance, parabens and triclosans, and is also cruelty free, gluten free and vegan.

Put this on before your sunscreen and watch your skin become radiant under the warm sun. Sunscreen is important for protection, but it doesn’t mean it has to stop you from looking your best.