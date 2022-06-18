NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

See Every Look from the Dior Resort Collection in Seville

Photo courtesy of Dior

Does Dior ever disappoint? We don’t think so, especially after presenting their Resort Collection in Seville yesterday. This season Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri leaned on traditional Spanish dress as the inspiration for the collection, featuring flamenco dresses and women’s flamenco suiting that was first worn by flamenco dancer Carmen Amaya in the 1950s, the latest collection is an ode to a tradition that is still alive in Seville. Using male and female models to showcase the styles, this seasons Resort Collection is one of Chiuri’s best, that’s a Dior spin on beloved and historic Spanish silhouettes. “Seville was a port where all cultures met. That’s the beauty of the place,” Chiuri concluded (in speaking to Vogue).  “When people are becoming more nationalistic, we need to build bridges with fashion. And somehow, all of this is in the story of the craftsmanship.” Take a look at all the pieces from the collection below!

 

Photos Courtesy of Dior
