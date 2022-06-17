Markarian x Summersalt Celebrated Their Long-Awaited Collab with an Intimate Dinner!

Markarian x Summersalt celebrated their long awaited collaboration with an intimate dinner at the Houdini Estate in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, and let me tell you the guest-list and the fashion did not disappoint! With It Girls + fans of the brand like Rainey Qualley, Alana Hadid, Olivia Scott Welch, Jillian Mercado and others in attendance, it was the perfect way to celebrate and showcase this exciting collection!

Founded in 2017, the New York City based luxury womenswear label has been turning heads since day one. Created by Alexandra O’Neill, the Markarian aesthetic is known for combining celestial romanticism with timeless design and modern grace. Doing a collaboration with swimwear giant Summersalt was only natural, as the collection features prints that are perfect for wherever your holiday is this summer! Featuring 7 pieces in this collab-collection that ranges in sizes 2-22 and prices starting at $35, there’s truly something for everyone in this must-have print!

We love when two brands come together to create something really special, just in time for summer-and we know you’re going to love the Markarian x Summersalt Collection, so to shop til you drop, head here! (You know you want to!)