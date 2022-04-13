All the Best Parties You Don’t Need an Invite to for Coachella 2022

Whether you’re a music lover, a fashionable trend-setter, or just need to let loose for a weekend, Coachella is the ultimate music festival. Returning to Palm Springs after being delayed for years during the pandemic, Coachella is back baby! Featuring The Weekend, Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Swedish House Mafia and so many more, you won’t want to miss any of these show-stopping performances. But during the day you may need a lil R&R or a fun recharge before the evening activities begin, and LAFM has you covered! We’ve rounded up all the RSVP, ticketed and down-right free events so all you have to worry about is having a good time!

Friday, April 15th:

Day Club Palm Springs: Kim Petras & Caroline Polachek

The Ace Hotel & Swim Club Desert Gold

– Ace Hotel Palm Springs, 701 E Palm Canyon Dr

Palm Springs , CA 92264

RSVP – After a two-year hiatus, Desert Gold at Ace Hotel & Swim Club, Palm Springs, returns for its 13th edition during the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival weekends with an array of programming to bliss the body and muse the mind. Global dance music collective and party-makers Pangea Sound anchor weekend one as resident DJs, with daytime poolside sets Friday through Sunday. Saturday's Pangea Sound kickback will be hosted by Tribe and EngineEars, before ceding to Los Angeles-based Sudan Archives for her headlining set.

Remezcal House in The Desert

–

RSVP – Remezcal House in The Desert will be filled with music by the hottest talent, art installations by Milkman, drinks, and more sponsored by Pandora and Tecate Alta.

A Club Called Rhonda with Purple Disco Machine and SG Lewis

–

Ticketed – Friday night will see Framework and Rhonda pair up for their beloved Queen of The Desert concept, this time welcoming the disco funk master Purple Disco Machine, the next house crossover star SG Lewis and the inimitable disco queen of the night, Jayda G.

Saturday, April 16th:

Desert Hike with Cobra Snake

– 10:00 am Tahquitz Canyon

RSVP – Join Cobra Snake to kick off your Coachella Weekend with a Desert Hike.

Day Club Palm Springs 2022: Madeon & TOKiMONSTA

– 6:00 pm

Hilton Palm Springs, 400 E Tahquitz Canyon Way

Palm Springs , CA 92262

Ticketed – Firmly in the midst of his Good Faith Forever tour, Saturday sees a pair of DJ sets by Grammy-nominated French musician Madeon joined by multi-genre producer and Young Art label head TOKiMONSTA during Day Club Palm Springs 2022.

Create & Cultivate Desert Pop-Up

– 4:00 pm

Commune at Ace Hotel, 701 E Palm Canyon Dr

Palm Springs , CA 92264

RSVP – Create & Cultivate is headed to the desert with some of their favorite content creators and you’re invited! Mix and mingle with the best in the biz, sip cocktails with other ambitious women, and tune into discussions where you will learn how to make a splash in the content space.

Rolling Stone Live Palm Springs

– 6:00 pm Arrive Hotel

RSVP – Rolling Stone Live will return to Palm Springs on April 16th with an immersive festival weekend experience focused around their highly anticipated annual pool party on Saturday from Noon-6pm at the ARRIVE Palm Springs. Rolling Stone Live, in celebration of their inaugural Creators Issue, will feature live musical performances by notable and upcoming artists poolside including special guest DJs Denise Love Hewett and Tolula Adeyemi will also be on the decks keeping the music flowing.

Desert Air with Black Coffee, Martinez Brothers, and Peggy Gou

–

Ticketed – Saturday, Framework aligns with Goldenvoice’s recently launched Palm Springs Desert Air concept, showcasing the best in house and techno with Ibiza heavyweights The Martinez Brothers going back to back for the first time ever with Black Coffee, with special guest from Ninja Tune’s much buzzed about Korean breakout, Peggy Gou.

Sunday, April 17th:

RSVP – Join Les Cactus Hotel in Palm Springs for a pre-festival pool party and complimentary cocktails courtesy of Lo-Fi Aperitifs complimentary Nail Art Station and sounds by Sean Patrick.

Day Club Palm Springs 2022: Dom Dolla & John Summit

– 6:00 pm

Hilton Palm Springs, 400 E Tahquitz Canyon Way

Palm Springs , CA 92262

Ticketed – LA’s premiere dance music destination Sound Nightclub curates Sunday weekend one, presenting two of house music’s hottest names with Australia’s Dom Dolla and Chicago’s John Summit.

The Do-Over Desert Sundays 2022

– 6:00 pm

Commune at Ace Hotel, 701 E Palm Canyon Dr

Palm Springs , CA 92264

RSVP – The Do-Over, Tecate Alta, AKILA Eyewear and Ace Hotel & Swim Club present a very special Sunday series in the desert.

Art of the Wild with Bedouin, Dixon, Damian Lazarus

–

Ticketed – Sunday will see Framework team up with their Vegas partners, the Wynn's Art of the Wild, which has built a reputation as the city's must-attend underground dance music event. Art of the Wild will dive into the left of center live house strains of Bedouin, a rare back to back performance from Crosstown Rebels and Day Zero visionary Damian Lazarus and the rapidly ascendant Michael Bibi, a set from Berlin's Innervisions icon Dixon, and Miami's Club Space resident and NYC house royalty, Leyla Benitez.

