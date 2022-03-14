Active Ingredients To Look For In Effective Lip Plumping Products

Most of us long for plump, luscious lips. At the same time, filler injections are not always a suitable treatment option for everyone. Even though lip fillers will instantly give you the plumping effects you after, fillers only last six to twelve months, the procedure is somewhat painful, and it’s pretty pricey.

So, if you are in search of lip plumping solutions that won’t cost you a small fortune, lip plumping products are your best bet. However, they’re definitely not all created equal, and some don’t work at all.

Lip plumping potions need to contain particular active ingredients to be capable of plumping your pout. So, we’ve listed the active ingredients you should look for so you don’t end up trying out a list of products only to end up disappointed.

Atelocollagen And Marine Filling Spheres

Atelocollagen is an exceptional active ingredient for any lip plumping formulation. This ingredient is an animal protein that’s an effective moisturizing ingredient. Furthermore, it also stimulated natural collagen production, which enhanced lip skin appearance dramatically.

Marine filling spheres are dehydrated microspheres of glycosaminoglycans and marine collagen. This ingredient can effectively rehydrate and regain volume in water. As a result, this active ingredient penetrates the skin and then swells in the presence of water or moisture.

When these two active ingredients are paired to formulate a lip injection lip gloss, the results are noticeable plump, luscious lips.

Cinnamon Oil

Active ingredients like cinnamon oil can also have lip plumping effects. However, this type of ingredient plumps the lips by irritating skin initially; the effect is simply swollen lips. That said, cinnamon oil is safe to use as irritation is minimal. However, if you have sensitive skin, it’s best to look for other types of lip-plumping potions.

Hyaluronic Acid And Menthol

Menthol as an active ingredient will plump lips through mild irritation just as cinnamon does. But when it comes to hyaluronic acid, this active ingredient is widely considered the secret to fuller lips.

The ingredient works by attracting and holding moisture in the skin. Beyond that, hyaluronic acid also boosts collagen production and has become a fundamental skincare ingredient for various different products for these reasons.

While a plain hyaluronic lip balm will plump your lips subtly over time, plumping products that contain hyaluronic acid and menthol will provide immediate plumping effects and improve lip appearance dramatically over time.

Cayenne Pepper

Cayenne pepper works similarly to cinnamon oil in plumping products; it irritates the skin to cause mild swelling. It’s also perfectly safe to use and is found in many plumping potions.

You can even mix some cayenne pepper and olive oil to create DIY plumper at home. Even though you will experience mild tingling as a result of the irritation effects, cayenne pepper will also act as an exfoliator to remove dead skin and enhance appearance.

Peppermint Oil

Peppermint oil is another ingredient that will cause skin tingling followed by a plumper-looking pout. However, the plumping effects of peppermint oil are not as potent as that of other active ingredients on this list. Unfortunately, this natural active ingredient will only plump your pout for a short period.

Active Ingredients To Improve Skin Health Long-Term

If you’re really after fuller lips, the best approach is to look for lip care products that contain active ingredients to improve skin health long-term. Unfortunately, if your lip plumper only includes actives that will enhance volume temporarily, your lips will gradually lose volume over time anyways.

The best lip care active ingredients include vitamin E oil that can safeguard skin barrier function, improve moisture retention, boost hydration, and enhance skin appearance by evening tone. In addition, jojoba oil is exceptionally beneficial for skin health, and lip care products that contain this ingredient as an activity will have your lips looking their best in a few short months.

Beyond moisturizing active ingredients, it’s also worthwhile to consider exfoliating your lips and adding lip care into your skincare routine.

A lip care routine that involves exfoliating lips and then following with an intense moisturizer is enough to restore your lip health and dramatically improve your appearance over time.

When shopping around for an effective lip plumper potion, look for the active ingredients mentioned in this list. In addition, it’s also important to consider other important factors, like product quality and brand reliability. Furthermore, it’s also worthwhile to invest in eco-friendly, anti-cruelty, and vegan or organic products. Not only are these products better for skin health, but they’re also better for the environment.