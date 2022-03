With guests like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Jodie Smith, Chiara Ferragni, Jared Leto, Serena Williams and so many more, this was one runway show not to be missed. Featuring 84 looks for men and women, Alessandro Michele mixed and matched Addidas x Gucci looks, tailored suiting and a revamp of the ‘Madonna’ dress for his most recent collection. Check out all the looks from the must-see show, below!

River Callaway Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.