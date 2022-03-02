NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Off-White’s ‘Spaceship Earth’ Launches on Paris Fashion Week

Created by Virgil Abloh in 2012, Off-White has always merged the luxury with the trend and this runway was no exception. While celebrating Abloh’s final collection before his passing for the brand, the latest pieces were fun and funky, and a touching tribute to his artistry as a designer. Featuring models like Bella and Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls, Naomi Campbell and Kendall Jenner, Virgil Abloh’s ‘Spaceship Earth: An Imaginary Experience’ was one of his best. Check out all the looks from the collection below.

 

Photo courtesy of Off-White
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

