Carolina Herrera’s Latest Runway for Fall 2022 RTW Was Chic & Coloful

Carolina Herrera is always one of the most exciting shows during New York Fashion Week and this season’s runway was no exception. While Wes Gordon has chosen elegant, stylish locations for his shows in the past that were as colorful as his designs, this season he let the clothes speak for themselves. Premiering the collection on Valentine’s Day this year, the show which consisted of 51 ready-to-wear pieces for the fall season has the Carolina Herrera signature styles, like the bright belted skirt and button down shirt look, the mix and mash of colors and the asymmetrical silhouettes that were such a rage when Carolina herself began designing in the late 60’s. Fun and retro, perhaps a tad too retro, but nonetheless, the Carolina Herrera girl is elegant but spontaneous, she may be part of elite society but she’ll always wear something fabulous-and unexpected. She’s a woman who knows her own path but is open to new ideas, and her personality-and the fashion house-are here to stay.

Photos courtesy of Carolina Herrera
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

Fashion & Beauty
