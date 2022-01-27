Christian Dior’s Spring/Summer Haute Couture Collection Is Better Than Ever

Maria Grazia Chiuri’s most recent collection for the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring- Summer 2022 was nothing short of spectacular this season. Chiuri, who was at Fendi then Valentino for 17 years before becoming Creative Director at Dior in 2016 has always had a knack for reimagining fashion from a brand in a new and modern way. Whether it was developing the iconic ‘baguette’ style bag for Fendi or overseeing Valentino’s first diffusion line (Red Valentino), Chiuri has an eye for style and detail that is ever present in each collection she designs. For the latest Dior Haute Couture Collection the designer “honors human relationships with handmade objects, expressing a desire to abolish the boundaries between art and craft once and for all.The body is thus a vector for breathing life into avant-garde projects…The atelier – where head and hands work in concert – is both an instrument and a place of experimentation; a living organ where savoir-faire and savoir-être meet and evolve, in the course of a collaboration that constantly reaffirms the magical and scientific language that is haute couture.”

See all the looks from the collection below!



