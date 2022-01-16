Silvia Fendi’s Menswear Collection Evokes a Modern Roaring Twenties Attitude

“Reimagining a gentleman’s wardrobe for the New Roaring Twenties, with a touch of old world elegance and a playful, disrupted formality that breaks all boundaries of the sartorial archetype” is how Silvia Fendi describes her latest collection for Fendi’s Fall 2022 Menswear looks. Silvia Fendi, who’s currently the only member of the family still with the fashion house, has been essential in developing Fendi for the modern man. Overseeing accessories, menswear and children her designs have always stood out in a style that’s both evocative of Fendi’s rich fashion history but pivots the brand into a new, niche realm. For the latest collection for Fall Menswear 2022, her designs are bold but refined, exciting but not over the top, and remain to be pieces that can go with anything you’re wearing, and styles you’ll want in your closet now. Check out all the looks below!

River Callaway Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.