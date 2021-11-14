THE MAKEUP SHOW NYC 2021 RECAP – BACK LIVE AND IN PERSON FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2019

6 Beauty Stages with Demos and Seminars

The Makeup Show NYC took place this weekend on November 6

th

and 7

th

at The Metropolitan Pavilion. This weekend was a very special one to us, as it was the first show back in our hometown since 2019! This year we had over 60 brands, more than 50 educational sessions on our 6 stages, and over 2,000 vaccinated attendees from all over the world. This year, although smaller than usual due to the pandemic, was a hopeful reminder that we are slowly but surely coming back to normal life – and it is only up from here!

“What this show does for my brand is unbeatable. Being able to be in front of such a large pro audience is what helps us grow year after year.” – Danessa Myricks, Owner of Danessa Myricks Beauty

Highlights from the weekend:

Educational Opportunities/Artists:

This year The Makeup Show featured an incredible array of artists and educators. Mimi Choi took over the Main Stage and created one of her unique illusionist looks, turning her model from a blank canvas into “GLITCH”.



Artists like J. Vargas and Michaela Wareibi created amazing full-body works of art. James Vincent, Danessa Myricks, Daniel Martin, Michela Wariebi, & Matin Maulawizada came together to hold space for a tough but necessary conversation about the accountability and inclusion that needs to be addressed in the beauty community.

These and so many more of the best artists and teachers in the beauty industry came together to share their wisdom on technique, artistry, and business/marketing.

Brands:

We had over 60 of the best brands in the industry come to share their latest products with our buyers and attendees. Danessa Myricks was in house launching her Infinite Chrome Gemstone Collection Kits, featuring 10 new Multi-Chrome micro-pencils and five new shades of her TwinFlames liquid shadow, along with brands such as Alcone Company, Glamcor Global, Perfect Corp, and so many more.

International Stage:

This was our second year having the Danessa Myricks International Stage, featuring international artists such as Marika D’Auteuil and Yvonne MacInnis from Canada, Pepe Gutierrez from Mexico, and Michela Wariebi from Liberia. They each created uniquely stunning looks, such as Yvonne’s birdcage look, and Michela’s incredible makeup and body art look.

Sunset Beauty Brunch & Cocktail Party:

We held our third annual Beauty Brunch where we opened up with our first ever “In the Spotlight” session, where Daniel Scott and Josh Saviano joined Daniel Martin and James Vincent on stage to discuss monetizing artistry and planning for long term goals. We welcomed over 200 VIP attendees to enjoy this brunch with us, following up with a cocktail party where

attendees and artists got to mingle in a more intimate setting and get excited about the weekend ahead.

Artists United:

This was our second show hosting an Artists United session, this time featuring Danessa Myricks and Marika D’Auteuil. They both demonstrated their signature styles, Marika creating a brilliantly creative and colorful look, while Danessa exhibited her mastery over perfecting complexion with color and texture. Attendees received a gift bag valued at over $500.

Overall, this was an amazing weekend that celebrated the revival of The Makeup Show NYC in an incredible way by bringing students, artists, and buyers all together, finally back at live event. We are so grateful to everyone who participated, and look forward to even more amazing shows in the future.

“Thank you for creating the space…I went in alone and walked out with a makeup family that I can safely turn to.” – @makeup_by_vania on Instagram

“Always an amazing event but this one was extra special” – @keys_rebelle on Instagram

“THANK YOU FOR BRINGING US TOGETHER AGAIN” – Aga Rhodes

