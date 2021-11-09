AfterGLO is the Easiest Way to Get Brighter Teeth for the Holidays!

Have you always wanted a brighter smile, but don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars and hours in a dental chair to get it done? LAFM has got the easiest and cost-effective solution for you! Tried and tested by yours truly, the AfterGLO safe-to-swallow, dentist-formulated gel instantly eliminates bad breath, kills harmful bacteria that cause cavities, and brightens smiles! Did I mention it’s got easy to use, throw in your purse mini capsules that you can use literally anywhere?! Who knew getting brighter teeth this winter could be so easy!

Formulated with natural antimicrobial ingredients and boasting a powerful mint flavor, AfterGLO is a sugar-free gum replacement that helps eliminate bad breath odor and keeps your mouth feeling clean. Using it is simple! Remove the cap, squeeze a small bead of gel onto the applicator tip, and brush onto teeth to enjoy immediate long lasting fresh breath and a glowing, brighter smile, throughout the day. Like all other GLO Science products, AfterGLO is sugar free, gluten-free, cruelty- free, vegan, recyclable and made in the USA. “We created a new way to boost your smile with good-for-your-mouth ingredients. Formulated and power packed with natural antimicrobial ingredients that help promote good oral care, plus anti-gingivitis ingredients which inhibit the growth of bacteria that can cause cavities,” said Levine. “AfterGLO delivers fresh breath and a sparkling clean mouth. Now that is something to smile about!”

All you have to do is apply a small layer of the gel to your toothbrush anytime you need to add a little brightness to your day (though AfterGLO recommends using it 3 times per day), brush and that’s it! It literally takes less than 1 minute and the results are amazing. Each gel capsule contains up to 6 uses, and each AfterGLO container has 15 vials, and retails for only $65! So whether you want brighter, healthier teeth for winter or need a great stocking-stuffer for a friend or family member, AfterGLO is something everyone will want this Holiday season!

To get your sensational smile on, head here to buy your own AfterGLO capsules and check out all the other amazing products the GLO Science team has, you know you want to!

River Callaway Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.