9 Benefits of Morning Intimacy That Will Turn You Into an Early Bird

Morning sex happens on rare occasions for many of us, as we tend to sleep until the last moment and leave the house in a hurry – but never without a cup of coffee, of course. However, having sex in the morning can ease you into a workday and set the mood for the entire day. Experts from The Adult Toy Shop explain that this is not only about the fact of having sex itself, but mainly about the positive effects that an orgasm will have on your body and mind.

In this article, you will find nine benefits of morning intimacy that will make it an integral part of your morning routine. They range from improving your mood, relieving stress, and boosting your immune system to bonding with your partner and releasing feel-good hormones, among other things. Read on and start your day in the most satisfying way possible!

Relieves Stress and Anxiety

Morning sex can be a simple way to relieve your stress and anxiety. After morning intimacy, the hormone levels in your body spike, resulting in you feeling more relaxed and calm than before. Sex also helps with lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels, as well as managing anxiety – all of these factors contribute to relieving stress.

Improves Your Mood

In addition to reducing stress and anxiety, sex also has a positive effect on your mood. It boosts the production of oxytocin, which increases the cuddle hormone helping you sleep better and feel calmer. This brain hormone has also been called the “love hormone” as it induces feelings of euphoria and overall well-being.

Thus, having regular sex in the morning can make you as excited as experimenting with double-sided dildos or Ben Wa balls for the first time.

Promotes Better Sleep

Having sex before in the morning can give you a deeper, healthier sleep at night. It increases levels of both dopamine and serotonin in the body, which are hormones that trigger the feeling of well-being. Moreover, people who have regular sex sleep more soundly and wake up feeling more refreshed.

Increases Immunity

Sex every day may be a bit too much for most people, but having it every other day is more than enough to boost your immune system. Sex increases the production of immunoglobulin A – an antibody that fights off infections and lowers cortisol levels in the body.

Boosts Your Libido

Having sex in the morning will give you more energy throughout the day so that you will feel more active, motivated, and focused on work. Moreover, the release of hormones during orgasm – oxytocin and dopamine – will also enhance your libido and make you more satisfied later in the day.

Eases Pain

Pain relief is another benefit of morning sex. During orgasm, endorphins are released into the bloodstream, which reduces the perception of pain in your body. This means that your muscles will be less tense, and you will be able to relax easier after having sex, which helps with pain relief.

Helps You Lose Weight

Morning sex might also help you lose weight – yes, really! Sex in the morning increases physical activity and burns calories, so your BMI will go down over time. In addition, having morning sex lowers cholesterol levels in the body and reduces inflammation. These factors are all beneficial for lowering weight.

Besides, having sex in the morning is one of the most pleasurable ways to skip your morning workouts without feeling remorse.

Improves Relationship Quality

Morning sex can improve the quality of your relationship and make you feel more satisfied overall with your partner. Sex releases dopamine and serotonin into the bloodstream, which give you a mood boost and help you feel calmer and more relaxed. It also increases oxytocin levels in your body, which is the hormone that induces feelings of trust and intimacy. This is why morning sex is considered to be a bonding experience between partners.

Increases Happiness

Not only can morning sex boost your feelings of closeness and intimacy with your partner, but it can also make you feel happier. Having morning sex increases the levels of happiness-boosting hormones – prolactin and oxytocin – as well as dopamine that makes you feel more energetic and focused throughout the day.

Morning sex can also make you more optimistic and help you see the world in a better light. The hormone released during orgasm – prolactin – increases your good mood and improves your outlook on life. It also has a positive effect on your memory and helps retain new information.

Final Note

There is no doubt that morning sex can positively affect your whole day, making you feel more energetic and relaxed. All of these benefits only confirm that it’s a great way to start your day on a healthy note and an excellent way to bond with your partner.

Thus, you and your partner should allocate some time for intimacy every day, even if it’s only for few minutes. This will help you bond together better and improve the overall quality of your relationship.