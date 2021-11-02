How to Make Your Perfume last Longer

Letting someone know how nice they smell can truly make their day, and honestly, who wouldn’t want to smell amazing all day long? However, that hurried spritz in the morning before you dash out of the house probably won’t have a lasting effect. Some people live with the fact that their scent will diminish by the time they get to work, while others need to take their fragrance with them to top up throughout the day. Luckily, there are ways to apply perfume that will help the scent linger. Here are a few top tips to help you make your signature scent last longer.

Shower Then Spritz

The best time to apply perfume is after a shower. Experts state that the moisture created from having a shower gives your perfume something to cling onto and that a fragrance applied to dry skin will not fare well in the long run. For maximum staying power, spritz on your scent immediately after you towel dry your skin.

Always Apply After You Moisturize

Perfumes can cost a pretty perfume, so it can be incredibly disappointing when the scent disappears after a couple of hours. If you want your favorite perfume to stay with you for longer, you need to make sure you apply it to moisturized skin. Most people know that they should apply primer before foundation if they want their makeup to stay put. Well, the same goes for fragrances and moisturizers. Fragrances need a base to stick to, which is why experts suggest applying a layer of moisturizer before adding a spritz or two.

Matching Products For the Win

When it comes to adding a moisturizing base layer to your skin, go one step further with a moisturizer that matches your fragrance. Plenty of perfumes and lotions can be bought together as a set. Some even come with other fragranced skincare items, such as a body wash, to help lock in the scent. The fragrance will last much longer if you use a set of fragranced products.

No Matching Moisturizer? No Problem

Unfortunately, not all perfumes come with skincare set to match. Luckily, you can cheat your way to a lasting scent by applying a little bit of vaseline to pulse points before spraying on your perfume. Not only does the vaseline act as a moisturizing base, but pulse points are areas of the body where blood pumps close to the skin’s surface. They emanate heat which helps intensify the fragrance. Pulse points can be located on your wrists, behind your ears, on the inside of your elbows, and at the nape of your neck. If you are wearing a dress, the back of the knees is a great place to apply perfume too.

Dab, Don’t Rub

For some reason, spritzing your perfume on your wrists then rubbing them together vigorously is an instinctive habit for many people. Unfortunately, this can cause the skin on your wrists to heat up, which can impact the scent and cause it to fade quicker. To keep your fragrance smelling as it should, simply spritz on your perfume and dab if necessary.