Giambattista Valli’s Haute Couture Show Evokes a Ryan Murphy Voyeuristic Aesthetic

Giambattista Valli is known for doing things bigger, and better than other design houses. His creations are over the top but wearable, extraordinary and elegant, and each season his collections are anything but boring. His latest collection for the Haute Couture Fall 2021 season leaned on writer and director Ryan Murphy, creator of American Horror Story, Ratched, Glee and The Politician among others, and a creative who’s movies and tv shows are as memorable as the characters he creates. Inspired by the eclectic and voyeuristic aesthetic of Ryan Murphy, Giambattista Valli created a world where “Extra-ordinary creatures who abandon their sensual garments opting for the attire of men – strangers, friends, lovers – whom they met in this adventure of Parisian glamour, saturated by the neon lights of a penthouse, a private club, a lounge or a parking lot.”

Featuring 42 looks including his signature tulle ballgowns, Valli also included fashion-forward suiting, high-low silhouettes and bold statement looks for both men and women, check out every look from the collection, below!

River Callaway Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.