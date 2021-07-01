Max Mara’s Local Color Resort 2022 Introduces a New Generation of ‘Swans’

On a small island off the coast of Naples surrounded by the Tyrrhenian Sea, is Ischia. An island renowned for it’s beauty, it has been written about by Virgil, was the site of centuries of ancient Roman society, it was also where Truman Capote spent a summer to write Local Color, the inspiration and name for MaxMara’s Resort 2022 Collection. Featuring 45 looks complete with bold structured gowns, glamorous suiting and an elegance MaxMara has made themselves known for, the Local Color Collection introduced a new generation of ‘Swans’ (the impossibly stylish and glamorous women he referred to living on Ischia), “working women with complex yet equally glamorous lives. Local Color is dedicated to go-anywhere elegance…Max Mara rewrites a chapter from the life of those legendary ladies who every season would descend on Paris to curate their wardrobes from the handy headquarters of the Plaza Athénée. There were elegant lunches at the Ritz and suppers at Maxim’s which are still talked about fifty years later. And, whilst that wardrobe was whisked together, a little down- time at a rocky retreat by the Mediterranean. Max Mara pictures days filled with expeditions to hunt down coveted artisanal footwear and straw baskets, ‘spaghettatas’ on board the yachts of industrial magnates, and nights spent rocking and rolling with the great and good in off-duty mode.”

River Callaway Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.