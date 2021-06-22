Lash Love: How to Care for Your Eyelashes

For years, eyelashes have been a symbol of femininity and attractiveness, and praised by countless artworks, songs, and other forms of media. This can be attributed to healthy eyelashes being a sign of overall health and wellness, as there are serious health conditions that can cause eyelash loss. Moreover, dark, long, and thick eyelashes accentuate the eyes by drawing attention to the sclera, or the whites of the eyes, and the limbal ring, the dark ring around the iris of the eye. These parts of the eyes are often associated with youth and beauty.



Although originally designed to protect the eyes from dirt, dust, and other airborne debris, the eyelashes do so much more than that. That is why it is important to pay attention to these little strands of hair more than you already do. It is not enough to simply use products that are developed and marketed for hair growth and aesthetic. You have to actually take care of and nurture them. Here are some ways you can do that:



Clean your eyelashes properly





The most important thing to remember is that your eyelashes need to be cleansed too! While we may be diligent enough to remove eye makeup, sometimes, especially after a long day, we tend to forget to remove mascara from our lashes. This build-up can lead to infection and pain.



To prevent that, you must use a gentle cleanser or balm. Since there are different types of cleansers available on the market, you have to choose which one cleans your lashes without irritating them. Just be sure that you gently rub the product in and avoid tugging your lashes because that will cause more harm than good.



Try an eyelash serum

Cleaning your eyelashes is not enough to maintain their health. You also have to pamper them once in a while to improve strength and promote growth. If your lashes look a little sparse and thin, a good lash growth serum can help them maintain moisture, boost durability, and prevent damage. With a good nightly serum routine, you might not even need mascara during the day!



Be sure to pick out an eyelash serum that contains conditioning and strengthening ingredients. A common ingredient is biotin, which can strengthen keratin and improve hair health. Other useful ingredients include peptides, panthenol, and hyaluronic acid, which moisturize and reduce breakage of the hair.



Use an eyelash primer





When you apply mascara, try using an eyelash primer as it can separate, moisturize, and protect your eyelashes while creating a bold, fuller look. As a result, you will have fuller, longer-looking lashes without using false eyelashes and glue or getting lash extensions. You will also get healthier lashes because of common ingredients found in primers. You can also use petroleum jelly as an eyelash primer.



Just remember to apply your primer just like how you apply mascara, coating the entire surface of your lashes from root to tip. You may also want to let your primer dry a bit first before applying mascara.





When it comes to taking care of yourself, you only want the best, the tried and tested, and the recommended. But just because a product works for someone does not mean it will also do wonders for you. So, do your research, try different options, and see what works best. If you need a professional opinion, do not hesitate to visit a lash expert for your needs. Go get those gorgeous, healthy lashes that decorate the windows to your soul!