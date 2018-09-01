Revolve’s Karl x Kaia Launch Event

Karl Lagerfeld, the legend and creative director behind modern day Chanel, Fendi, and most recently his own label, Karl Lagerfeld, just launched the #mostepic recent collection with It Girl of the moment, Kaia Gerber. Daughter of one of the most famous supermodels in the world, Cindy Crawford, Kaia has become an icon in her own name, who at just 16 has already graced the covers of Vogue and Vogue Paris, walked in some of the top runway shows, and now has successfully collaborated to create a fun, fresh, and all around chic collection with Lagerfeld.

In partnership with REVOLVE (where you can exclusively buy each piece) Karl x Kaia is a mix of California girl meets Parisian chic, with a velvet suit set complete with a cropped blazer and shorts, to metallic leather skirts, cropped tees, and sky-high sneakers, this collection doesn’t disappoint.

Hosting a fabulous launch event at the Revolve Social Club on Melrose on Thursday night, over 200 VIPS, influencers, bloggers, and of course Kaia were there to celebrate this collab collection. If anyone knows how to throw a party, it’s the Revolve Social Club, with drinks, apps, and of course some rocking music by Charlotte Lawrence at the rooftop overlooking West Hollywood, it was the place to be, and one collab we won’t forget!

Revolve Social Club is open from Friday, August 31-Sunday September 2nd from 12-6pm for those interested in shopping this collection! #LAFMApproved