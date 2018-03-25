MBFW Madrid – the driving force behind Spanish fashion’s big creative moment

Over six days, and a few weeks before the usual dates, this event hosted collections from big names in Spanish fashion design—established names and new talent—showcasing yet again the richness of Spanish design. Names like Maria Escoté, Palomo Spain, Alvarno, Juan Vidal, Jorge Vázquez, Teresa Helbig, Ana Locking, The 2nd Skin, ManeMané, Ulises Mérida, Garcia Madrid, Andrés Sardá, Leandro Cano and Devota&Lomba came back to project their own unique point of view in their new proposals, the result of their creative talent and capacity for innovation.

Most of the shows took place at hall 14.1 at IFEMA and each day was completed with fashion shows and presentations at other locations in the city, upon invitation by the designers and brands. Oteyza offered a singular performance at Matadero Madrid, where gave free rein to its three main pillars: geometry, expression and movement. Pilar Dalbat presented her collection at the Real Academia de Bellas Artes de San Fernando and the firm Duarte chose the IKB 191 Studio to exhibit its new proposals. Jesus Lorenzo presented his collection at the Santo Mauro hotel. One of the big novelties this season was the return of Pedro del Hierro to the catwalk after an absence of 15 years. The brand, headed by creative director Nacho Aguayo, celebrated its 30 years in the fashion world with a show at the Madrid Railway Museum.

The designer María Escoté opened the schedule of fashion shows at the 67th edition of MBFWMadrid on Thursday 25 January at the Bertha Benz Room in hall 14.1 at IFEMA, presenting her collection based on the concept See now, Buy now.

The schedule of established designers at this edition was closed by Palomo Spain, one of the new big talents in Spanish fashion, whose abundant creativity, fantasy and good work have revolutionised the creative universe in Spain and beyond. His presentation took place at the Teatro Real in Madrid.

Significant was the return to the general catwalk schedule of big names in the Spanish fashion world, brands like Pedro del Hierro, Oliva, Leandro Cano, Moisés Nieto and Miguel Marinero. They were joined by first-timers like the creative duo Oteyza, La Condesa, Duarte and the duo Shoop Clothing. Another highlight was the return of Roberto Verino to hall 14.1 at IFEMA after two editions presenting shows at different locations in Madrid; Isabel Núñez’ first show at IFEMA, and shows by Leandro Cano, Manemané and Juan Vidal and the Who’s on Next-VOGUE Awards at the Real Casa de Correos in the Puerta del Sol, seat of Madrid’s regional government. The see now buy now concept was presented at this edition in collections by María Escoté, Roberto Verino and Oliva. Furthermore, MBFWMadrid had an interesting off programme with fashion events at various locations in Madrid not included in the main programme. Francisco Sáez’ show was held in the tropical garden at Atocha station, while Sybilla held the official opening of its Madrid store. These events were followed by shows by Beatriz Peñalver at Singular Market, Encinar, at the Heritage hotel, and Juan Brea, at the Westin Palace hotel.

Future of design with Samsung EGO

As usual, the last day of the MBFWMadrid fashion shows program addressed Samsung EGO emerging design, a key element in the regeneration of Spanish fashion that, in its twelve-year history, has become an indispensable space for promoting young talents in the fashion industry and the media. Furthermore, fifteen young creators exhibited their creations at the Samsung Ego Showroom in Cibelespacio during MBFWMadrid.

The 34th edition of Samsung EGO fashion shows was opened by Zer, the winning firm at the ninth edition of the Samsung EGO Innovation Project awards, a prize which acknowledges projects by emerging designers which combine fashion and technology at any stage in their creation. Next, the double shows of this edition of Samsung EGO took place, featuring 10 young Spanish designers—3 returning and 7 new—as well as the international firm Babukhadia from Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Tbilisi, as part of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Talent prize. This award gave the winners an opportunity to present their collection on another of the international catwalks. Outsiders Division, which won this prize at the Madrid edition in September, presented its collection days later in Budapest at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Central Europe. With all of these fashion events in hall 14.1 at IFEMA and beyond, Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid was once again a major platform for showcasing and supporting Spanish design.

For its part, Mercedes-Benz selected the most prominent emerging designer with the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Talent award, and Samsung presented the winning project of the Samsung EGO Innovation Project on the catwalk at the EGO young designers event.