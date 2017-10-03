Join our mailing list today to enter for a chance to win up to $1000 in Prizes! Click here to sign up.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

MFW – Ivanka Hristova was inspired by urban streetwear cultures for Spring Summer 2018

Ivanka Hristova is a womenswear designer based in London, UK. Acknowledged for her bold print design and creative pattern cutting, Ivanka has made her design signature recognizable. Ivanka Hristova’s Spring Summer 2018 is no exception to her aesthetic. Inspired by urban streetwear cultures, the collection is a mixture of psychedelic prints, bold embroidered details and strong hints of color.

Myra Postolache

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply