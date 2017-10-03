Mad Mood Fashion Talent Competition ended with great success at Milan Fashion Week

The second edition of Mad Mood Milano ended with great success at Milan Fashion Week. Aurora Leopardi is the winner of Mad Mood Fashion Talent. International awards to three italian brands from Puglia: Fedra Couture, Istituto Cordella, IJO’Design.

In the historic location of Palazzo Giureconsulti, a stone’s throw from the Duomo, from the 22nd to the 24th of September 2017 during the fashion week of Milan, Mad Mood, who, since the name’s name, recalls its essence “Mediterranean”, aims to export the territory of Puglia and its lifestyle in the international fashion market, through the combination of fashion and food, and, therefore, through the tradition and innovation offered by these italian brands.

“This edition was even more successful than last year, including the most important international partnerships with fashion week around the world,” says Marianna Miceli, founder of Mad Mood.

Internationalization is the key for Mad Mood Milano, congratulations to all young designers involved in this edition, let’s take a look at their outfits for Mad Mood.