Join our mailing list today to enter for a chance to win up to $1000 in Prizes! Click here to sign up.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Mad Mood Fashion Talent Competition ended with great success at Milan Fashion Week

The second edition of Mad Mood Milano ended with great success at Milan Fashion Week. Aurora Leopardi is the winner of Mad Mood Fashion Talent. International awards to three italian brands from Puglia: Fedra Couture, Istituto Cordella, IJO’Design.

Istituto Cordella
Fedra Couture
Derek Warburton, Celebrity Stylist and Marianna Miceli, Founder of Mad Mood
IJO’ Design

In the historic location of Palazzo Giureconsulti, a stone’s throw from the Duomo, from the 22nd to the 24th of September 2017 during the fashion week of Milan, Mad Mood, who, since the name’s name, recalls its essence “Mediterranean”, aims to export the territory  of Puglia and its lifestyle in the international fashion market, through the combination of fashion and food, and, therefore, through the tradition and innovation offered by these italian brands.

“This edition was even more successful than last year, including the most important international partnerships with fashion week around the world,” says Marianna Miceli, founder of Mad Mood.

Internationalization is the key for Mad Mood Milano, congratulations to all young designers involved in this edition, let’s take a look at their outfits for Mad Mood.

Maria Teresa Bianco
Milos Miletic Couture
Plik & Provocative
Marios Karavasilis
Atsuko Karuizawa
Camilla Carrara
LUI by Luiza
Alice Riva
Andrada Bodea
Aurora Leopardi
Ebru Drumaz
Boryana Petrova
Jagoda Bartczak
Ruben Bissoli – 8IGB Community Clothing
Regina Zaripova
Krasimira petrova
Roberta Maggio
Maylin Amelia Izaguirre
Milos Miletic Couture
Plik & Provocative
Aurora Leopardi, the winner of Mad Mood Fashion Talent Competition with Mario Boselli, the president of the jury
Marios Karavasilis
Camilla Carrara
Boryana Petrova
Marianna Miceli, founder of Mad Mood with Kristy Kosanyak ( Lviv Fashion Week )
Marianna Miceli, founder of Mad Mood with Mitichi ( President of Feeric Fashion Week )

Myra Postolache

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply