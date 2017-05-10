Editorial tricks for street style

The art of street style is beautiful: it has everything to do with the current fashion, runway-approved vibes but at the same time manages to keep things real and close to one’s character. Street style is almost always unique (at least it is before it becomes a trend), and it has a chameleon-like quality – it shifts and evolves only to become so grand that it becomes one of the most important base lines of high fashion.

Speaking of the street style baselines and influences, let us look back at what happened in the past 10 or so years ago, and let yourself be bedazzled with a plethora of street-motivated inspiration all around you, waiting to be picked and reused.

Get more playful

With new generations embracing fashion for what it is, and modifying it drastically, it comes as no surprise that fashion is becoming more playful in essence. Street style mainly focuses on wearing looser but more comfortable clothes. On the other hand, coming with a creative and unique new look is never easy; the stakes are high, especially with a style that requires uniqueness as its constant. For instance, one shoulder cutouts resembling flash dancers are a rage you should not miss out on. After all, getting new ideas from already overwhelmed sources isn’t a walk in the park.

Be yourself, at the seaside

The new motto of the millennials and fashionistas trying to be like them is ‘to look like you’re on vacation at all times.’ Achieving that fiesta look is going to take some work because it doesn’t really fit in well with the whole street style vibe. Nonetheless, seaside spring fashion might be what you need in order to upgrade your wardrobe and to give your style a complete makeover. If nothing else, you can at least look like you’re on holiday in case you can’t really take the time to go.

Go with the just woke up look

Wearing robes might seem like you’re trying to stay in bed all day long. However, it can look extremely chic if you know which one to pick, and how to combine it with the weather. You can always pass off as a Jedi-in-training or a hot samurai if you’re not sure how to put together your outfit. Nevertheless, the bagginess of the robes allows for more comfort and it reassures you that you won’t be doing much running that day.

Asymmetry at its best

It’s evident that you’re going to follow the ongoing trends (and you absolutely should) if you want to look good. You should also try to improve that style a bit, and pour in a bit of yourself. Street style is all about being a part of the culture by standing out. Finding great party dresses might be easier if you don’t pay attention to symmetry. Go wild with the idea of various lengths on your dress and play with its purposeful asymmetry.

With a few ideas of your own, you won’t just be able to follow fashion and be part of it, but, you’ll also be able to set new trends. Show the world who you are and what you like to wear because street style is all about that – personality and individuality. Don’t be afraid to introduce new and innovative combos into your outfit as it gets harder to draw inspiration from an already saturated environment.