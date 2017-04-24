Join our mailing list today to enter for a chance to win up to $1000 in Prizes! Click here to sign up.

Lviv Fashion Week AW17 – everything you need to know

Lviv Fashion Week is an international project, held by the world fashion weeks ready-to-wear standards. Lviv Fashion Week is aimed at creating opportunities of economic development for the Ukrainian ready-to-wear brands, support of young designers.  Special attention is drawn to the next generation of designers and talents of creative sphere.

Lviv Fashion Week has been held biannually in Lviv since 2008, in spring and autumn. Now, it is one of the largest fashion events in Eastern Europe, which each season hosts more than 12 000 visitors and a large number of international guests – editors, photographers, bloggers, insiders of fashion industry. Ukrainian and international designers present new seasonal collections. Geography of participants covers Ukraine, Poland, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Hungary, Croatia, Slovenia, Latvia, Estonia, France, Italy, Spain, and Israel.

Lviv Fashion Week offers various formats of presentation for the designers: catwalk shows of the main schedule, showcases, shows on separate locations, presentations of accessories, showrooms, participation in the support program of young brands Brand Factory. Every season shows and presentations are accompanied by the lectures of fashion-industry experts, and charitable and art-projects.

Apart from the main venue Lviv Danylo Halytskyi International Airport, events of Lviv Fashion Week take place on various locations of the city centre to attract attention of international guests and Lviv citizens to Lviv’s landmarks.

Not all of us are fully tapped into the runway world…and that’s OK—even we get overwhelmed by which brands we should know from a fashion week, what celebs will be where, what trends to look out for and even the latest and greatest fashion terms. And after having my own, first experience with Lviv Fashion Week, I must admit, it was not what I expected! Or at least, there were some surprises that came along with it. It was a great experience which gave me a sneak peak into greek fashion’s world, and of course, a subject to write about with love.

We put together a comprehensive guide of what the best designers from Lviv prepared for us. So without any further talking, let’s have a look at all you need to know about Lviv Fashion Week.

Lesia Semi

LESIA SEMI is the Ukrainian brand of women’s ready-to-wear clothes and accessorizes founded in 2014 by the designer Lesia Semi. The brand’s philosophy lies in elegancy in simplicity and smart functionality. Modern urban design combines with experiments in cutout, special attention to materials, textures, internal handling of garments. Aesthetics is based on line vividness and laconism of forms, complex constructive cutout with external simplicity and comfort in wearing simultaneously. In collections natural fabrics are used. The designer creates goods on delicate balance between conceptuality and wearability, ideas and comfort. LESIA SEMI is a modern brand for women with independent sense of style, realization of intellectual approach to clothes. The brand offers full range of clothes – dresses, skirts, jumpsuits, dress pants, jackets, blouses, outdoor and evening clothes. For every collection individual lines of accessorizes are created. According to the conception all garments (including even evening clothes) are oriented at practicality, using in various situations and with different assortment of accessorizes. Lesia Semi – is Ukraine’s first fashion designer, who fruitfully works with Ukrainian producer to create spectacular perfumes, and also is one and only Ukrainian designer who presented advertising video promoting brand’s perfume.

IMG_4377 IMG_4384 IMG_4460

Kateryna Karol

Kateryna Karol – Ukrainian brand of clothing ready-to-wear and accessories. The designer designer created Katlion in 2011, an accessories brand, and in 2014 founded her new brand Kateryna Karol, specialized in creating clothing – seasonal collections of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear and children’s clothing. The brand is based in Lviv, but the accessories are one of the most important directions of her activity.
Kateryna Karol combines modern simplicity and intelligence with excursions into ethnic themes of different nations. The designer works with natural materials tends to knitwear, uses a simple uncluttered style and a three-dimensional wireframe geometric shape emphasizes intentionally rough, unfinished details, actively uses the contrasts. In her collections Kateryna Karol uses a lot of manual work.

IMG_3546 IMG_3556 IMG_3564
IMG_3577

Marta Wachholz

In Ukrainian fashion industry, Marta Wachholz is active since 2010.
The designer is always on the lookout – new silhouettes, designs, feature cuts – because collections of thematically Marta Wachholz never repeat. Sculptural shapes and unusual designs in the AW17 collection interspersed with simple and traditional, natural inspiration, floral – geometry saturated with strong colors.

IMG_7251
IMG_7269IMG_7286IMG_7316

Balossa + Bob Basset

In Balossa they aim to reinvent, bring to life and twist a little a basic notion of a piece that has everything – simplicity, comfort, originality, elegance, trend ! They want to add some details, play a little with forms and volumes, shift ideas into shapes and create the ultimate new cloth – the contemporary white shirt that will fit modern women in a completely new way. Give them new expression and allow them to experiment with the classics. Many great designers have reinvented the white shirt and we are following in our own fashion. Strongly believing that a timeless piece can never be boring. Simply gorgeous in all shapes and forms. This is Balossa! The designer, Indra Kaffemanaite born and bred in Lithuania during the years of Soviet Union. When comunism was in scarcity and lack of any choice of clothing, and more so fashion this ambitious 17 years old Lithuanian girl already knew she wanted to know the craft of dress making. Waiting for her father to bring the next “Burda” magazine from the “modern” West Germany so she can make the next trendy pattern into a fashion piece. Developing her skills and natural talent she started making clothes for Russian clients and by her twenties she was already making money out of her craft. With that clear notion on her mind of a different life Indra moved to Italy for a new beginning. Travelling for years and experiencing a variety of ventures, she always knew that her dream wont simply vanish. “Better late than never” – she would say smiling at life’s mysterious ways. She went to one of the best know fashion schools in 2005 – Carlo Secoli, Milan, well known as the best academy for pattern making. An year in Fashion Service working out samples for the biggest fashion names like Iceberg, Maurizio Peccoraro, Giambattista Valli and many more. With that added to her resume and the genuine talent aknowledged, transformed the young Lithuanian into a proffesional designer. Indra launched her white shirt Balossa project in 2014 and is striving for a firm place in the world of fashion. Bob Basset is a Ukrainian art studio that works in the field of object design. The studio creates art objects from various materials, primarily leather and bone, metal, wood, stone, glass and others. Bob Basset created masks and other products for Givenchy, members of Metallica and Korn. Publications about Bob Basset appeared in many famous media productions. The studio’s co-founder Serhii Petrov believes that it works in new genre of “techno-romanticism”, invented by Bob Bassets’s designers.

IMG_4074IMG_4118IMG_4130IMG_4139

So far in love also with Olesia Hryn, Adamovskaya, Vozianov, Nastya Rozova and accessories yound designer Valya Kozhyshko:

Olesia Hryn
Olesia Hryn
Olesia Hryn
Olesia Hryn
Olseia Hryn
Olseia Hryn
Olesia Hryn
Olesia Hryn
Adamovskaya
Adamovskaya
Adamovskaya
Adamovskaya
Adamovskaya
Adamovskaya
Adamovskaya
Adamovskaya
Vozianov
Vozianov
Vozianov
Vozianov
Vozianov
Vozianov
Vozianov
Vozianov
Nastya Rozova
Nastya Rozova
Nastya Rozova
Nastya Rozova
Nastya Rozova
Nastya Rozova
Nastya Rozova
Nastya Rozova
Valya Kozhyshko
Valya Kozhyshko

Myra Postolache

