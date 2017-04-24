Lviv Fashion Week AW17 – everything you need to know

Lviv Fashion Week is an international project, held by the world fashion weeks ready-to-wear standards. Lviv Fashion Week is aimed at creating opportunities of economic development for the Ukrainian ready-to-wear brands, support of young designers. Special attention is drawn to the next generation of designers and talents of creative sphere.

Lviv Fashion Week has been held biannually in Lviv since 2008, in spring and autumn. Now, it is one of the largest fashion events in Eastern Europe, which each season hosts more than 12 000 visitors and a large number of international guests – editors, photographers, bloggers, insiders of fashion industry. Ukrainian and international designers present new seasonal collections. Geography of participants covers Ukraine, Poland, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Hungary, Croatia, Slovenia, Latvia, Estonia, France, Italy, Spain, and Israel.

Lviv Fashion Week offers various formats of presentation for the designers: catwalk shows of the main schedule, showcases, shows on separate locations, presentations of accessories, showrooms, participation in the support program of young brands Brand Factory. Every season shows and presentations are accompanied by the lectures of fashion-industry experts, and charitable and art-projects.

Apart from the main venue Lviv Danylo Halytskyi International Airport, events of Lviv Fashion Week take place on various locations of the city centre to attract attention of international guests and Lviv citizens to Lviv’s landmarks.

Not all of us are fully tapped into the runway world…and that’s OK—even we get overwhelmed by which brands we should know from a fashion week, what celebs will be where, what trends to look out for and even the latest and greatest fashion terms. And after having my own, first experience with Lviv Fashion Week, I must admit, it was not what I expected! Or at least, there were some surprises that came along with it. It was a great experience which gave me a sneak peak into greek fashion’s world, and of course, a subject to write about with love.

We put together a comprehensive guide of what the best designers from Lviv prepared for us. So without any further talking, let’s have a look at all you need to know about Lviv Fashion Week.

Lesia Semi

LESIA SEMI is the Ukrainian brand of women’s ready-to-wear clothes and accessorizes founded in 2014 by the designer Lesia Semi. The brand’s philosophy lies in elegancy in simplicity and smart functionality. Modern urban design combines with experiments in cutout, special attention to materials, textures, internal handling of garments. Aesthetics is based on line vividness and laconism of forms, complex constructive cutout with external simplicity and comfort in wearing simultaneously. In collections natural fabrics are used. The designer creates goods on delicate balance between conceptuality and wearability, ideas and comfort. LESIA SEMI is a modern brand for women with independent sense of style, realization of intellectual approach to clothes. The brand offers full range of clothes – dresses, skirts, jumpsuits, dress pants, jackets, blouses, outdoor and evening clothes. For every collection individual lines of accessorizes are created. According to the conception all garments (including even evening clothes) are oriented at practicality, using in various situations and with different assortment of accessorizes. Lesia Semi – is Ukraine’s first fashion designer, who fruitfully works with Ukrainian producer to create spectacular perfumes, and also is one and only Ukrainian designer who presented advertising video promoting brand’s perfume.