5 Luxe Celebrity-Inspired Wedding Ideas You Will Love

Celebrities from all over the globe always give their best to surprise and even shock us, which is exactly why we love them. They’re ready to do the most unexpected things just to get noticed, and their weddings are simply bursting with glamour and luxury. If your wedding day is approaching, too, stay with us and learn how to make it more luxurious and extravagant. Here are five luxe celebrity-inspired wedding ideas you’ll love!

A Venetian fairy tale

If you remember Amal Alamuddin and George Clooney’s romantic wedding, you know what we’re talking about! Their wonderful ceremony took place in sun-kissed Venice, and if you’re a fan of boat cruising through the water while the stunning sunset provides the most fabulous backdrop ever – you definitely have to take this idea into consideration! Needless to say, the bride’s breathtaking Oscar de la Renta wedding gown was perfectly fitting for such a wonderful event. The Floating City indeed has it all!

Nothing compares to the comfort of your home

Ellen DeGeneres and her partner Portia De Rossi know very well that nothing beats the comfort of their own home. Even though Ellen is well known for being the host of one of the most popular talk shows in the world, she actually didn’t decide to go for a spectacular wedding ceremony, as many probably expected. The two wanted to tone it down a bit; however, there was still an inevitable touch of luxury included. The mind-blowing floral arrangements were everything, as well as the simple yet glamorous candles that lit up the whole room.

A dream wedding in Florence

No matter what you may think of them, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West definitely mean business when it comes to luxury. These two exchanged their vows at the Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy, nearly three years ago, with even the tiniest detail carefully planned by a celebrity wedding planner. The Givenchy wedding dress with seductive cutouts was definitely the highlight of the day, at least when it comes to fashion, so if you’re up for glamorous lace and gorgeous detailing, you may want to use Kim’s dress as a source of inspiration!

A royal wedding on point

You really don’t have to be a part of the Royal Family to have a true royal wedding worth talking about. If luxury is your cup of tea, start looking for an appropriate place where your reception will be held. A small castle is always a good idea, since such a setting will significantly contribute to the overall captivating atmosphere you want to achieve. Besides that, you can always opt for a luxury wedding car rented from LimosRus, which is definitely one of the best ways to upgrade your event and spice it up a bit. Even Kate and William would love to go for a ride in these fabulous cars!

A magical Lake Como wedding

As you’ve probably noticed, Italy is more than popular when it comes to celebrity weddings. Another wedding ceremony took place in this wonderful country – at Lake Como to be more precise. Of course, we’re talking about Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s big day. Their fairy tale began at Villa Pizzo, which seemed the only logical choice since the two completely fell in love with this place. Teigen is known as a major foodie, so the four-tiered carrot cake layered with cream cheese frosting was surely one of the main highlights of their reception!

As you can see, our favorite celebrities continue to surprise us day by day with their over-the-top nuptials adorned in luxury and glamour. These people really mean business when they are wedding planning, which is exactly why their big days are an infinite source of inspiration for anyone who’s into splendid receptions and extravagance all over the place. Don’t be afraid to give these ideas a try, because you definitely won’t regret it!