Paris FW – Redemption Fall Winter 2017/18

Opulent rebellion: a play of contrasts that captures the spirit of the contemporary world, opposing decadence and punk, a refined extravagance with a sense of urban grit. The result, true to the Redemption ethos, is sensual yet full of tension, and elegant with a twist. An idea of aristocratic punk suited for the metropolitan environment arises: at Redemption fashion is a creative act that always maintains an eye on reality.

The refinement, timeless modernity and proud Italian craftsmanship, pillars of the house are given a resolute spin with the image of a fierce woman who faces the world in a frock coat, skinny pants and towering heels. Grace and ease are her weapons of seduction. She favors precise tailoring with military influences and airy blouses of indulgent sophistications. She loves embellishment, but mixes it or hides it under coarse, distressed surfaces. Biker jackets, blazers and tailored pants are her staples. The juxtaposition of the masculine and feminine, another Redemption signature, is a defining trait that becomes elegantly amplified, mixing austerity with decorative abandon.

Materials are delicate and intensely worked: brocades, mikado silk, fil coupè, cotton canvas. The color palette is a rich mix of purples, electric blues, military greens and classic black & white with metallic dashes.

The clash, for Redemption, is the essence of modern elegance.

REDEMPTION FW17_1REDEMPTION FW17_2REDEMPTION FW17_3REDEMPTION FW17_4REDEMPTION FW17_6REDEMPTION FW17_7REDEMPTION FW17_8REDEMPTION FW17_9REDEMPTION FW17_10REDEMPTION FW17_11REDEMPTION FW17_12REDEMPTION FW17_13REDEMPTION FW17_14REDEMPTION FW17_15REDEMPTION FW17_16REDEMPTION FW17_17REDEMPTION FW17_18REDEMPTION FW17_19REDEMPTION FW17_20REDEMPTION FW17_21REDEMPTION FW17_22REDEMPTION FW17_23REDEMPTION FW17_24REDEMPTION FW17_25REDEMPTION FW17_26REDEMPTION FW17_27REDEMPTION FW17_28REDEMPTION FW17_29REDEMPTION FW17_30REDEMPTION FW17_31REDEMPTION FW17_32REDEMPTION FW17_33REDEMPTION FW17_34REDEMPTION FW17 BACKSTAGE_43REDEMPTION FW17_35REDEMPTION FW17 BACKSTAGE_44REDEMPTION FW17_36REDEMPTION FW17_37REDEMPTION FW17_38REDEMPTION FW17_39REDEMPTION FW17_40REDEMPTION FW17_41REDEMPTUION FW17_5REDEMPTION FW17 BACKSTAGE_73REDEMPTION FW17 BACKSTAGE_45REDEMPTION FW17 BACKSTAGE_51REDEMPTION FW17 BACKSTAGE_52REDEMPTION FW17 BACKSTAGE_72REDEMPTION FW17 BACKSTAGE_79REDEMPTION FW17 BACKSTAGE_80REDEMPTION FW17 FINALE

