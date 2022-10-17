Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story Closes Multi-Year Licensing Deal. Exclusively on Hulu

Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment and Multicom Entertainment Group close exclusive, Hulu licensing deal for Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story.



In late Sept. 2022, Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story closed a multi-year licensing deal with Hulu and Multicom Entertainment Group in conjunction with Locomotive Entertainment (Simon Barnes and Mili Cumic) (UK) and is now premiering on Hulu. Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story is a poignant look into the life and rise of the Queen of Gospel, Mahalia Jackson (Ledisi). Grammy Award Winner Ledisi brings Mahalia’s fight for freedom into the spotlight while depicting Mahalia’s own personal search for love. Set in New Orleans, LA, this provocative story covers over five decades of Mahalia’s life and explores the tumultuous relationship Mahalia shared with her mother’s older sister Aunt Duke (Janet Hubert), legally named “Mahala,” Mahalia’s namesake after Mahalia’s mother unexpectedly passes away. Mahalia’s life experiences a resurgence when at 16 she moves to Chicago, IL, with her mother’s sister, Aunt Hannah.

Mahalia uses those broken years to lean on her faith and her unshakable bond with God as a catalyst to inspire the world. The film explores Mahalia’s unbreakable relationship with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Columbus Short) and her integral role in the Civil Rights Movement. Writer and executive producer Ericka Nicole Malone says, “When I originally wrote Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, I never imagined the world would embrace it the way it has. I am elated for audiences to see the remarkable work that went behind this film in celebrating and honoring our national treasure Mahalia Jackson, played by a musical icon, in my view, Ledisi. Denise Dowse was a phenomenal director, and I’m incredibly honored to see our vision for this film come to life.”

The film is written and Executive Produced by Ericka Nicole Malone, Co-Executive Produced by Phillip E. Robinson (Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment), produced by Vince Allen (Illicit, Sister Code) and directed by Denise Dowse (Ray, The Resident). The film stars 2021 Grammy winner Ledisi (Selma, Pose), a 13-time Grammy-nominated powerhouse vocalist with a career spanning almost two decades. She’s garnered three Soul Train Music Awards, an NAACP Theatre Award and 10 NAACP Image Award nominations. The film also co-stars Columbus Short (Stomp The Yard, Cadillac Records) as MLK, Keith David (Greenleaf), Janet Hubert (The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, AMC’s Demascus), Wendy Raquel Robinson (The Game), Vanessa Estelle Williams (Soul Food, 9-1-1), Keith Robinson (Dreamgirls), and Corbin Bleu (High School Musical).

Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story has electrified the film-festival circuit with wins in categories such as The Audience Award: Feature Narrative at Pan African Film Festival; Las Vegas Black Film Festival wins Best Feature Film, Best Actress in a Feature (Ledisi) and Best Female Director (Denise Dowse); Roxbury International Film Festival in Boston with wins for Audience Favorite; Charlotte Black Film Festival wins for Best Feature, Best Actress (Ledisi), and Best Director (Denise Dowse); and an HBO Max 2022 Winner (Best Score) at Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival

(MVAAFF). Emmy Award and Dove Award-winning composer Paul Wright III is the music supervisor for the film. Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story is now available exclusively on Hulu.

Watch the trailer on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ckW-ybifStk

ABOUT ERICKA NICOLE MALONE ENTERTAINMENT: Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment is a production company focused on the development, production/co-production and distribution of film, television and animated projects nationwide including “Remember Me The Mahalia Jackson Story” and a new animated feature created by Janet Hubert (“Aunt Viv” Fresh Prince of Bel Air) “JG and the BC Kids”.

ABOUT MULTICOM ENTERTAINMENT GROUP: Multicom Entertainment Group is a global distribution company focusing on television markets, digital platforms, publishing, licensing, and merchandising of its IP library.