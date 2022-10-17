70% of Women Don’t Orgasm During Sex: Cliovana is Changing that!

With the New Year comes a new focus on women’s sexual health, and this simple solution is a three-step process that is fast, pain-free, and with no downtime to achieve life-changing results

The pleasure gap is real. Only 33% of women reach an orgasm every time during male-female sexual encounters versus 75% of men – and 30% of women have trouble climaxing at all. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, 75% of women will experience pain during sex at some point. Satisfying sex is an essential part of a woman’s overall physical and emotional wellbeing at any age. With so much attention on men’s sexual health this past decade, Cliovana focuses on women, specifically the clitoris, with an acoustic sound-wave, blood-stimulating solution that is a gentle alternative to rejuvenation surgery. It is an entirely non-invasive treatment that creates a long-term increase in women’s sexual responsiveness and their orgasm frequency and intensity and helps with painful sex and lubrication. With the New Year comes a new revitalized sense of self for many women, and taking charge of sexual health can now, easily and attainably, be at the top of the list.

“We’ve been focusing on men’s sexual health for the past twenty years, and it’s time we focus on women. So many women don’t enjoy a healthy sex life and suffer alone quietly. It’s easy to get scared away by the thought of lasers, surgery, needles, and probing,’ says Greg MacDonald, Cliovana CEO. “With Cliovana, we want to normalize female sexual wellness and let women know there is an answer, and it’s quick, safe, and painless.”

Cliovana is a patented soundwave treatment that increases clitoral responsiveness leading to greater sexual satisfaction, increased orgasm, intensity, frequency, and increased arousal and lubrication. This is done with the use of soundwaves which have been used to treat a wide variety of soft tissue issues for 40 years. The soundwaves induce microscopic trauma in tissue, which then stimulates the body’s natural processes for healing. This creates neurogenesis and neovascularization – or in layman’s terms, new blood vessels and nerve endings. Simply put, the sound wave technology boosts the process of regenerating cells in the genitals, resulting in improved blood flow to the clitoris, which increases sensitivity, all leading to more orgasms.

“Women need this. Having a hard time enjoying sex or painful sex can affect women physically and mentally and take a toll on relationships. I have seen firsthand that Cliovana is an excellent solution because it is an extremely easy process for women, not daunting. It gets results simply by stimulating the body’s natural process,” says Dr. Jessica Shepherd, an OB/GYN and women’s health expert regularly seen as an expert on shows like Dr. Oz and The Today Show. Dr. Shepherd is a trained and Certified Cliovana Practitioner offering the Cliovana treatment.

The under 10 minute 3-step process includes three gentle steps:

Step 1: Cupping provides a mild pulsing suction that draws the blood to the surface in preparation for soundwave treatment.

Step 2: Acoustic soundwaves are transmitted through one of the two transmitter heads, and they are responsible for enhancing revascularization and neurogenesis of the clitoris.

Step 3: The second transmitter head uses a combination of vibration and soundwaves and is used to help calm the area and allow it to take in the full effect of the treatment.

This quick session is approximately 10 minutes and is done four times over two weeks.

The results are often felt immediately and intensify over three months. Best of all, these effects last for a year or more and can be sustained with an annual revitalization session of two 10 minute treatments.

Any woman can find truly satisfying sex with the help of Cliovana.

About Cliovana

Cliovana is a completely non-invasive treatment that creates long-term increases in women’s sexual responsiveness and orgasm frequency and intensity. The patented protocol is specifically designed for women and uses safe and proven sound wave technology to stimulate the body’s natural processes, enhancing vascularization and neurogenesis in the clitoris, the area most critical to sexual satisfaction. The treatments are fast and pain-free, with no side effects and no downtime. Find out more at https://www.cliovana.com.