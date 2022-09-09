4 Classic Summer-to-Winter Looks for Men

Worried that your summer wardrobe won’t work out when it comes to winter? Using these top looks, you can negotiate the summer-to-winter style season without fear.

It takes a lot of work to stay stylish across all four seasons. It’s hard enough for women, who have a myriad of styles and outfits to choose from. For men, though, it can be far worse. We want to stay stylish, but we don’t have access to thousands of style choices. We have a limited array of ‘acceptable’ colors and shapes of clothing. Frankly, some of us just want cargo shorts and a white tee to live in and we’d be happy.

The 4 Classic All-Season Looks for Men

Try these classic summer-to-winter styles to perk up your wardrobe without making a large investment. Dressing well should be quick, simple, and cost-effective. Make sure you invest in good-quality clothing that you don’t need to replace often to ensure a minimal spend.

1 – The Smart Polo Shirt Trick

You can pick up some great tailored polo shirts that will hit the right part of your upper arm and accentuate any look. Literally any look. A smart polo shirt allows you to show off the arms and the chest at the neck. These two areas show just enough flesh to tease the eye. Add a bold print to your polo shirt for a night out or stick with a raised collar while you play sports. Wear a polo shirt alone in summer or accentuate it with a scarf in the autumn months. When it comes to winter, add a smart overcoat at mid-length to complete the look.

2 – The Good Suit

A good suit should be the staple in any man’s permanent wardrobe. Unfortunately, suit shopping is both difficult and annoying. It is far better to buy a cheap suit and have it tailored to your body than it is to fork out for an expensive suit that doesn’t fit well. There is therefore only one rule for suits: to tailor them. It is better to have a suit in two or three colors, but one suit will work for summer weddings, winter weddings, court dates, job interviews – any situation where smartness is key.

3 – It’s not all in your Clothing

Style doesn’t just start and end with what you wear on your body. There are other ways you can look good no matter what the season is. Some styles are cross-season, especially haircut styles. Finding a good barber or hairdresser to give you the style you’ve always needed in your life is all it takes to elevate any item of clothing you wear, forever after.

4 – The Long Coat

A long waterproof coat can add a sense of sophistication to any look you wear. Worn with denims, it gives a ready-for-anything, rugged feel. Worn with a sweater and glasses in winter, it screams geek-chic. Worn in summer while out on a forest hike, it brings just the right amount of smartness to the occasion. A long coat keeps you warm, keeps the rain off, looks great, and lasts from summer-to-winter. Buy the right items for your wardrobe, and you could make the switch seamlessly, every year.