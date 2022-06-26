NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Loewe ‘Comes Alive’ for Spring 2023 Menswear Collection

“Grass growing, birds flying, fish swimming, water dripping and humans kissing on screens. The real and the digitally reproduced are blended together within a glaringly white, mind-expanding environment” Loewe explains for its literal spring awakening runway show for the 2023 Menswear season in Paris yesterday. Complete with lycra leggings, ‘growing’ sneakers and coats, Loewe has revamped its brand once again and made it the talk of fashion week. Check out all the look from the recent collection below!

Photos courtesy of Loewe
