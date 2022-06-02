Exercise in style: how to mix fitness with fashion

Now that things are returning to normal after the coronavirus pandemic, you might be wondering how you can continue to feel comfortable mixing a casual fitness look with fashion when going outside or returning to work. Keep reading for some tips on how to mix fitness with fashion.

Athleisure wear and tracksuits

The main benefit of athleisure wear is that it’s easy to pull off and perfectly combines fitness with fashion. This trend is one that has increased in popularity over the past few years and doesn’t appear to be fading away any time soon. Simply purchase a couple of high quality tracksuits, pair them with some comfortable but trendy trainers, and you’re good to go.

There are a variety of tracksuit combinations you could go for, including mismatching the tops and bottoms of different tracksuits to really stand out in the crowd.

Oversized styles

A trend that has become increasingly more popular is wearing oversized tees, jumpers or sweaters with leggings or jeans. There’s something about matching an oversized top half with fitted trousers or other bottoms that gives off a casually fashionable vibe whilst also looking sporty.

This look is also very efficient because leggings and baggy tops are perfect for working out in, whilst also allowing you to look fashionable – the perfect combination!

Trainers

In the same way that a pair of heels can transform any outfit into one that instantly looks more sophisticated, wearing trainers can really tone down a look, making you look not only sportier and more fashionable, but significantly increasing the comfort of your outfit.

If you’re after a pair of trainers that combine style and comfort, don’t just settle for the first pair you see. Taking a look around, you’ll notice that there are many different styles and brands of popular trainers – and for good reason.

Gone are the days when trainers represented someone fresh out of the gym. Nowadays, trainers are combined with all types of styles from dresses to leggings, jeans and shorts – so no matter what you’re wearing, throwing a pair of trainers on is the perfect way to mix fitness with fashion without compromising comfort whatsoever.

Accessories

There are tons of different accessories available that you can purchase to tie together your gym outfit. Retro sports watches are a great accessory for males and females alike and will make your outfit stand out, especially if your outfit features more neutral tones.

Hair accessories are also cute ways to keep your hair from your face when you’re working out, or not. Scrunchies are great for tying your hair back without damaging it and they also look good when worn on the wrist as a sporty type of bracelet.

Now you have several tips on how to mix fitness with fashion and exercise in style, you’ll hopefully feel more confident and comfortable in your gym wear. There is no right or wrong way to do it – so get experimenting to find your signature style. If you’re still stuck for ideas, take a look at some current trends and see what’s best for you when you’re heading to the gym or off on a run.