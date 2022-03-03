Leanne Marshall’s Runway Revival Takes Paris Fashion Week

Leanne Marshall has become synonymous with flowy dress that make a lasting impact. The former Project Runway winner who first launched her brand in 2008 is a favorite of Carrie Underwood, Ashley Benson, Salt, Ariana Grande, Andi MacDowell, Julianne Hough, Dasha Palanco, Jackie Cruz, Jane Fonda, and Paula Abdul. “The pandemic made me miss the runway, but I knew if I came back I wanted it to be something new, unexpected, celebrating life, and feminism. Paris felt like the right place at the right time. The partnership with MS Glow, a female-owned beauty brand, felt organic and like it honored the spirit of the collection. It felt good to be back” said Marshall.

The collection featured gorgeous silhouettes in silk chiffons that cascaded down the runway with ethereal ease. Hand-dyed and upcycled fabrics were used to make the collection with two pieces brought back from earlier collections in the designer’s “runway revival.” Leanne has been committed to making strides toward sustainable fashion and wanted to show that you can re-wear and remix pieces and fabrics to create something fresh and new that speaks to today’s market.

See all the looks from her runway show, below!