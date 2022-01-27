Schiaparelli Stuns with Celestial & Surreal Haute Couture Collection

Daniel Roseberry’s most recent Haute Couture collection for Schiaparelli may be his finest work to date. Featuring 32 looks including larger-than-life hats, exaggerated lapels, fantastic crafted gold jewelry and accents, and a style all his own, Roseberry has proved season after season that Schiaparelli, and Schiaparelli alone is the most exciting fashion house to reemerge after years of lying dormant. In speaking about his influences for the Haute Couture season, which he referenced heavily the ‘surreal’ and the heavenly, Roseberry remarked: “Designing this collection also made me realize something else. There are designers who design because they love clothes. There are designers who make clothes because they love the craft, because they love people. There are designers whose work is indebted to fashion as a concept, or to glamour as a business. But I design in order to make people feel something. When clothes and craft and hair and music and the wearer are in harmony together, when they are all trying to communicate something, we can be reminded why we love fashion—why I love fashion. It isn’t for the celebrities. It isn’t for the likes. It isn’t for the reviews. It’s because, when it’s done right, when it has something to tell us, it can help us feel the inarticulable. It’s because it still has the power to move us.”

See the entire collection below!