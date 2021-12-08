Celebrities Came out to Support “The Elevator” Film Premiere Released by Amazon Starring Eric Roberts and Eugenia Kuzmina Directed & Produced by Award Winning Mukesh Modi

Stars lined up to show their support for “The Elevator” Film Premiere starring Eric Roberts, Eugenia Kuzmina, Matt Rife, Avery Ilardi Avery Morris and others in New York New York on November 17th.

The Film “The Elevator” received three awards : Best Film, Best Actor & Best Director, this dramatic family film is gaining major acclaim and is available to view on Amazon.

Celebrities In Attendance are as Follow: Eric Roberts, Eugenia Kuzmina, Matt Rife, Avery Ilardi Avery Morris, Mukesh Modi, Amanda Orso, John OPasquale, Wnsy Kaplan, April Rose, Howard Bloom, Anthony Liotta, Mickey Burns, Lisa Rapp, Olivia Boucher, and More!

The Elevator, An Acclaimed Family Drama Based on True Events: Directors Jack Cook and Mukesh Modi bring to life a dramatic true story about one family’s search for answers when their beloved husband/father doesn’t return from work on his daughter’s birthday. The dramatic twist of events will captivate audiences in a nail-biting mystery that unfolds in a race to uncover the truth.

Thrilling Plot, Inspired by True Events

In the movie Produced by Modi, Roman Juniper, a husband and father of three is forced to go work on the Saturday of his daughter’s birthday. He plans to return home in time for his daughter’s birthday party before things take a sharp turn of events. His wife and kids are setting up the decorations and food at the house and start to wonder where Roman is since it’s well past his clock out time. A man matching Roman’s description has been reported as a victim in a life-threatening accident and the Juniper family is extremely distraught and thinks that it could very well be him. They all quickly drive off to the hospital to find out where and what has happened to their loving Roman.

“Do not keep anything pending and take care of your family first.” – Mukesh Modi

Passion for Film, Truth & Giving Back

Modi’s passion is to give back, globally, through film and service. Prior to “The Elevator,” he also directed and wrote the documentary called “THE VISION” to inspire a sense of community.

Helping students to unfold their immeasurable capabilities will bring benefits for generations to come, in making dreams come true. Modi has been giving back with the gift of sight by providing free medical care to those with glaucoma and other ailments. Each year for the last nine years, he sponsored a free medical camp and cataract surgery in India (Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan). He flies there and meets the beneficiary patients personally. He also donates garments to charity in the USA and other countries. The next step in his journey is to open a school and provide children with free education. Helping students to unfold their immeasurable capabilities will bring benefits for generations to come, in making dreams come true.

Honors & Accolades, Mukesh Modi

Emerging Community Leader at the 3rd International Media Conference hosted by Indo American Press Club in Stamford, Connecticut.

Honored by Indian American Festival in New York

Honored by Nar Seva Narayan Seva Sansthan for sponsoring 50th Free Medical Camp in India, Rajasthan (Jhunjhunu)

Honored as Best Rotarian

Honored as Best Secretary of Rotary Club of Hicksville South

Honored as “BHARAT GAURAV” in UNITED NATION by Yuva Sanskriti Sansthan

Honored as Community Outreach of IALI

Honored as Distinguish Leader at India Day Parade (IDP-USA) Event

Honored as “PROUD OF INDIA IN USA” by Jharkhand International Film Festival for being Filmmaker & Social Worker

Honored as “Personality of the Year 2019” by Hum Hindustani USA

The Elevator is now available on Amazon

More info: https://theelevatorfilm.com/